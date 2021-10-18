PINE BLUFF — The Searcy Lions bounced back from their first conference loss with a 61-28 win over the Pine Bluff Zebras on Friday at Jordan Stadium.
With the win, Searcy improves to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in 6A-East play.
“Obviously, I thought we played well,” Searcy coach Zak Clark said. “I was really proud of the way we bounced back from the way we played the week before.”
Clark said he was proud of the way his defense played.
“We gave up less than 300 yards,” Clark said. “Defensively, we played really well. Our starting defense only gave up one drive.”
Clark said the offense played well too.
“But our defense has gotten better and better each week too,” he said.
The Lions passed for 312 yards and rushed for 256 yards.
Searcy quarterback Ckyler Tengler completed 16 of 24 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns. Reid Miles caught 9 passes for 238 yards and four scores. Daniel Perry caught 5 passes for 30 yards. Caleb Cunningham caught two passes for 44 yards.
Dede Johnson continued his onslaught this year. He rushed for 210 yards on 28 carries. He scored two touchdowns. Tengler and Isaiah Carlos each scored rushing touchdowns.
Tim Ulsperger kicked six extra points while Drew Curtis kicked one.
On defense, Zimri Anderson led the Lions with 13 tackles. Braden Oliver had 12. Jameson Langely had seven.
Oliver also had an interception. Miles defended two passes.
“We starting to play some guys in certain situations on both sides of the ball,” Clark said. “I think that’s helped. Reid is a competitor. He’s probably a guy that has not gotten the recognition that he certainly could. He’s averaging over 100 yards receiving per game. He’s just a tough kid who loves to win and will do whatever it takes.”
The Lions host Jonesboro on Friday night at Lion Stadium. The Golden Hurricane are 5-2 on the season and 4-0 in league play.
