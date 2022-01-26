The Searcy Lions were in need of a win. Batesville came up on the schedule at the right time.
Searcy broke a 4-game losing streak with a 71-36 win over the Pioneers on Tuesday night at the Lions Den. With the win, Searcy improves to 10-9 overall and 2-4 in 5A-East play.
“After four losses in a row, we really challenged our guys in practice the last two days defensively,” Searcy coach Wayne Herren said. “We went on the road and gave up 80 points at Greene County Tech, then 86 at Jonesboro. That’s not what we preach. We just got back to basics. We had some really good practices with a lot of emphasis on defense. I thought it showed well tonight.
“When we started subbing at the end of the third quarter, Batesville had only 28 points. Our goal is to always keep someone under 50. I was really proud of our defensive effort.”
Searcy led 14-5 after one quarter. The Lions erupted for 25 points in the second quarter to lead 39-20 at halftime.
Searcy’s Isaiah Carlos hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter. The Lions also made 9 of 11 free throws as they played one of their best halves of the season.
The Lions continued the onslaught in the third quarter, outscoring the Pioneers 19-8. Searcy hit three more 3-pointers in the third quarter. Carlos, Isaac Gardner and Cam Hicks hit one a piece.
Searcy then outscored Batesville 13-8 in the fourth quarter.
Carlos led Searcy with 22 points. Zyron Williams and Hicks had 11 points apiece. Ethan Elsberry scored 7. Bryce Theobold had 6. Gardner scored 5. Braden Watson had 4. Ckyler Tengler scored 3. Dash Stevenson finished with 2.
Logan McSpadden and John Thomas Morgan led Batesville with 9 points each.
Herren said the win should help his team as the season progresses.
“We’ve got to transfer this to the road,” he said. “It’s no secret. We’ve played well at home. But we’ve got to get mentally tough and go on the road if we’re going to get to the postseason. Friday night at Nettleton will be a tough challenge. We’ve just got to get on the road and find a way to win.”
The Lions sit in sixth place in the conference standings at 2-4. Jonesboro leads the way at 6-0. Marion is 5-0, Greene County Tech is 3-3, followed by Nettleton and West Memphis, both at 3-3. The top four teams qualify for the Class 5A state tournament.
