The Searcy Lions won their second road conference game Wednesday night, beating Paragould 68-51 in a makeup game.
The score was tied 13-13 after one quarter. Searcy led 30-24 at halftime.
Isaiah Carlos and Zyron Williams led Searcy with 14 points each. Scoring 10 each were Bryce Theobold, Ckyler Tengler and Cam Hicks. Braden Watson and Daniel Perry had 5 points each.
