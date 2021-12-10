The Searcy Lions avenged an earlier loss to Southside Batesville by beating the Southerners 58-43 in the first round of the Lyons College Tournament on Thursday night.
Searcy led 16-5 after one quarter and 26-24 at halftime.
The Lions took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Southerners 20-8 to lead 46-32 heading into the final eight minutes.
Andrew Laird led Searcy with 11 points. Scoring 10 each were Isaiah Carlos, Bryce Theobold and Dash Stevenson. Cam Hicks had 4. Ckyler Tengler scored 2.
Searcy Lady Lions
The Searcy Lady Lions lost to Southside Batesville 55-27 in the first round of the Lyon College Tournament.
Southside led 18-6 after one quarter and 39-13 at halftime.
Irena Shala led Searcy with 13 points. Keke Turner had 6. Sara Daniel had 4. Scoring 2 each were Blair Henry and Sara McCain.
McCain led Searcy with 5 rebounds.
White County Central
Lady Bears
White County Central held on for a 39-34 win over Sloan-Hendrix on Tuesday.
Kalista Altom led White County Central with 12 points. Taylor Moffett had 10. McKenzie Massey scored 6. Gabriella Hancock had 3. Scoring 2 each were Kyra Cude and Destiny Clark.
Harding Academy/
Riverview girls
Harding Academy opened 3A-2 play with a 56-36 win over Riverview on Tuesday night.
Harding Academy led 13-11 after one quarter and 35-21 at halftime.
Calle Citty led Harding Academy with 26 points. Raquel Webb had 10. Kloey Fullerton scored 9. Eva Abraham had 7. Sarah Davis and Emma Luallen had 2 points each.
Jonna Nicholson led Riverview with 18 points. Mackenzie Cook had 9. Makayla Hale scored 6. Sherlyn Espericueta had 3.
Beebe Lady Badgers
The Beebe Lady Badgers knocked off Russelleville 46-35 last week.
Mya Bradley led Beebe with 23 points. Amya Bonds had 12. Joey Babel scored 7. Madelyn Adkins had 4.
