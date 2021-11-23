After a quick start and a slow second quarter, the Searcy Lions were able to find a way to pull away from Beebe for a 60-41 win over the Badgers on Monday night at the Jungle.
Each team scored 18 points in a frantic first quarter. The second quarter slowed almost to a crawl. Beebe led 22-18 following a lob dunk from Brooks Nail to Rylie Marshall with 6:30 left in the first half. Searcy the scored the next five points to lead 23-22 with 1:08 left. Zyron Williams scored on a drive to the basket. Andrew Laird then hit two free throws before Williams hit 1 of 2 foul shots.
Beebe took a 25-23 lead on a 3-pointer by Zach Brewer with 42 seconds left.
Searcy tied it at 25-25 on a short jumper by Ckyler Tengler with 13 seconds left.
Searcy took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Isaac Gardner 12 seconds into the second half.
Beebe tried to keep it close, trailing 36-31 following two free throws by Marshall with 3:18 left in the third quarter.
Searcy scored the final five points of the quarter – all by Isaiah Carlos – as the Lions led 41-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lions continued their run in the fourth quarter as Cam Hicks scored the first four points – two on a putback and two on free throws – as Searcy led 45-31.
Beebe scored four in a row – two each by Conley Herekamp and Nail. However, Searcy responded with a 7-0 run to lead 52-35 with 4:21 left. Laird hit a short jumper. Bryce Theobold scored on a drive to the basket, and Carlos hit a 3-pointer to account for the run.
Searcy’s largest lead was 19 points at 59-40 and 60-41.
“I thought we did a good job defensively,” Searcy coach Wayne Herren said. “In our matchup zone, we lost a little bit on it in the first quarter, then we settled down. I thought we got in it better and did better defensively. They weren’t able to capitalize on some easy shots that they had gotten in the first quarter. I’m just really proud of how hard our guys played.”
Laird led Searcy with 15 points. Hicks had 13. Theobold scored 11. Carlos had 10. Gardner scored 5. Williams had 3. Tengler scored 2 while Harley Sawtelle added a free throw.
Marshall led Beebe with 14 points – but only scored five after his dunk in the second quarter. Brewer had 10. Nail scored 6. Herekamp and Daniel Clemons had 4 points each. Noah Hirscheider scored 2. Taylor Smith added a free throw.
