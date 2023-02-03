If there is an upside to the ugly weather over the past week for Searcy Lions head coach Wayne Herren it's the fact that a week without competition and most of the week without practice has created healing time for a roster full of injuries, both minor and significant.
The Lions had a Monday practice before the ice put a halt to Tuesday and Wednesday sessions. Everyone was back on Thursday afternoon, however, and now free of the bumps and bruises from the first round of their 5A-East Conference schedule.
The Lions got back to competition last night when they hosted Paragould, and will also play today at 2:30 p.m. for a makeup game in Batesville.
“It went okay,” Herren said of Thursday practice. “You could tell we have been out of the gym for a couple of days, but we did a lot of competitive stuff today to try and give it as much of a game-like feel as possible. Everybody's here, everybody's healthy right now. I can't say that's been the case all year. Hopefully, we'll be back in school tomorrow so we can have some sort of routine. We've got two games to play in less than 24 hours, so it's going to be a challenge for sure.”
The Lions will be looking to get back on the winning side of things after suffering back-to-back losses dating back to Jan. 20 when they were upset at home by Valley View in a 65-48 stunner.
“You would have thought by looking at that matchup on paper that was a game we would have won,” Herren said. “We didn't show up and play defense that night. If you don't defend in this league, pretty much anybody from two to seven can beat anybody on any given night. There may be a team at the bottom that would have to have more luck than that. The conference is more balanced than I have been in the three-four years since I've been here.”
Last Friday's game against Nettleton resulted in a 57-53 home loss against a Raiders team currently second in the 5A East standings at 6-1. Though it was a close margin at the finish, the stats revealed that there was no home cooking of any measure.
“They surprised us because they played a 2-3 zone the entire game,” Herren said. “That's not normally something they do, but we made pretty good adjustments. I thought we did a decent job shooting, but they killed us in the paint and at the free throw line. They were a very aggressive team even though they were in the zone. They shot 29 free throws to our 12. The foul count was 21 to 10. I'm not making excuses, it's just that every game has it's own story, and that was the story of that game.”
The Lions, despite the recent setbacks, are still in control of their own destiny at 3-3 in the 5A-East and currently third behind 7-0 Marion and Nettleton. West Memphis is close fourth at 4-4, followed by 3-4 Paragould and Valley View.
A victory over the Rams last night would complete a critical sweep for the Lions after beating Paragould on the road back in early January.
“We've got to do a good job,” Herren said. “Paragould's got guys who can shoot. They've got one guy who will get 30 or close to 40 points on a night. We will have to do a really good job defensively on them, and we've got to learn to not let somebody back in a game once we've got them down.
“We're currently in third place. If we can get those two wins, that will put us at 5-3. I think it's probably going to take eight wins or more to get in, but we also have some more home games on the back side. We've got four home games and three away, so it always helps when you get to play on your home floor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.