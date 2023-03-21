There is no shortage of leadership on this year’s Searcy Lions baseball club, and that leadership will be much needed as they move their way through a deep 5A-East Conference this spring.

The Lions already got a taste of how tough East play will be just before spring break against defending state champion Marion in a 12-2, 12-0 twinbill loss back on the 14th. Before that, the Lions hung tough against another perennial powerhouse in Jonesboro, a former conference foe in a hard-fought 5-3 victory for the Hurricane. Searcy started the season with a 6-4 win over Hot Springs Lakeside in late February and scorched McCrory earlier this month 21-1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.