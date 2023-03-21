There is no shortage of leadership on this year’s Searcy Lions baseball club, and that leadership will be much needed as they move their way through a deep 5A-East Conference this spring.
The Lions already got a taste of how tough East play will be just before spring break against defending state champion Marion in a 12-2, 12-0 twinbill loss back on the 14th. Before that, the Lions hung tough against another perennial powerhouse in Jonesboro, a former conference foe in a hard-fought 5-3 victory for the Hurricane. Searcy started the season with a 6-4 win over Hot Springs Lakeside in late February and scorched McCrory earlier this month 21-1.
There are eight seniors on this year’s roster, including three already committed to playing at the next level for Lions head coach Matt Davis.
“It’s probably the most experienced team I’ve had in about eight or nine years,” Davis said. “All of our seniors are quality players.”
Senior catcher Conner Barnett serves as leadoff in the Lions lineup this season. Barnett is a four-year letterman for Davis, and is also a defensive leader for Searcy. Barnett is signed with ASU Three Rivers after his high-school career closes.
“Not only is he a workhorse back there, he gets on base a lot,” Davis said. “He takes really good at-bats for us. He’s leading us in stolen bases up to this point, and however he can get on, that’s what he does. He’s leading the team in walks. He’s just a real spark plug at the top of the lineup, and a captain on the field defensively.”
Another senior, Kade Ivy, is starting shortstop and also one of the top pitchers for the Lions this season. Ivy is also a four-year letterman and committed to UA Ridge Mountain College.
“He’s one of the more skilled defensive players I’ve had,” Davis said. “He can also do it offensively. He hits all fields, very smart, a guy who leads by example. He’s got a fire about him, but he also plays with a joy that I really like.”
There is no absolute Ace on this year’s team when it comes to the pitching staff. Instead, the Lions’ mound game will be done by committee. Most of the pitchers have similar range and speed in the low 80s. Davis said that pitching coach Dakota Gardner has worked diligently to assemble a good group of hurlers for Searcy this season, and expects good things on the mound for the Lions.
Senior Eli Wilson is one pitcher Davis believes will have a big impact this spring. Wilson was primarily a relief-closer last season, but will see a lot more starts in 2023. Wilson has three starts already for the Lions this spring despite getting a late start coming out of wrestling.
Junior Nathan Holeyfield has emerged as an offensive leader early in the season for Searcy with a stellar .500 average through seven games. Holeyfield is currently the three-hole hitter for the Lions.
“He’s a contact hitter,” Davis said. “He’s also started since his freshman year. A really smart hitter, and more than anybody hits to all fields. He can really go to right field on fastballs, sits back on breaking balls really well. Anytime someone gets on base, he does a really good job of hitting behind them, just a really great hitter for us.”
Though all of the 5A-East teams have each played just two games, Greene County Tech has emerged as the early league leader with an 8-0 overall record, followed by Marion at 6-0 overall with Batesville and Valley View both at 4-2. Nettleton currently sits at 3-3, followed by Searcy and Paragould at 2-5 each, with West Memphis at 1-5.
“Year in, year out, the 5A East is just tough,” Davis said. “You have other quality programs. You’ve got Benton, you’ve got Sheridan, Little Rock Christian, but any time we play them, one of the first things they say is, ‘your conference is just brutal’. That’s a real testament to our conference as a whole. You’ve got to be on the ball anytime you come out.”
The Lions begin tournament play in Mayflower tomorrow with a game against Dewitt. The tournament will run through Saturday, and Searcy will return to 5A East action on Tuesday with a home doubleheader against Nettleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.