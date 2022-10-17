Strickland

Searcy junior quarterback Tyler Strickland, seen here rushing for a touchdown in a recent home game, led the Lions’ offense to a decisive 57-19 road victory over Greene County Tech on Friday.

A breakout performance by junior quarterback Tyler Strickland lifted the Searcy Lions to a mercy-ruled 57-19 victory over Greene County Tech in Paragould on Friday.

Strickland, who has been bullied by a number of defenses in 6A-East Conference games up until Friday, got the job done both on the ground and in the air against Tech, scoring the first two touchdowns for Searcy with 19 and 25-yard keepers and throwing for close to 300 yards.

