A breakout performance by junior quarterback Tyler Strickland lifted the Searcy Lions to a mercy-ruled 57-19 victory over Greene County Tech in Paragould on Friday.
Strickland, who has been bullied by a number of defenses in 6A-East Conference games up until Friday, got the job done both on the ground and in the air against Tech, scoring the first two touchdowns for Searcy with 19 and 25-yard keepers and throwing for close to 300 yards.
The Lions’ defense also had one of its best showings to date. While a host of penalties allowed the Golden Eagles to keep it close in the first half by sustaining drives which otherwise would have fallen short, Searcy’s D showed a more disciplined hand in the second half and kept the hosts scoreless in the final 24 minutes as Strickland and company steadily added to the scoreboard tally for the Lions.
It didn’t take long for Searcy to put up points against the Eagles as Strickland called his own number after he faked a pitch to senior tailback Dede Johnson and strutted 19 yards to give the Lions and early 7-0 lead with just 1:39 taken off the clock in the opening quarter.
Senior kicker Robert Armitage sent his first field goal of the season through the uprights from 32 yards out on the Lions next possession to make it 10-0, but GCT responded on its ensuing drive with a 42-yard touchdown pass. The Eagles failed on their 2-point attempt to keep the margin at 10-6.
The second quarter started off much like the proceeding frame as Strickland found the end zone with his legs again, this time from 25 yards, but Tech was able to respond once again with a 24-yard touchdown pass on a drive which benefitted from a critical face-mask penalty against Searcy on a third-down running play the Lions stopped short.
Greene County Tech even took a brief lead with 2:49 to play in the half when senior quarterback
Camden Farmer threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to make it 19-16, but it turned out to be the last points the Eagles were able to muster against the Lions defense.
Johnson quickly got the lead back for the Lions on the ensuing drive when he took a handoff from Strickland and zig zagged his way for a 49-yard touchdown run. Searcy also scored just before the break, this time, it was Strickland going to the air with a 3-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Harley Sawtelle with under 10 seconds remaining to set the halftime margin at 29-19.
The Eagles got the ball back to start the second half, but Searcy’s defense, led by a gritty performance from junior linebacker Jace Garcia, drove them back and forced a three-and-out. The Lions took advantage offensively as senior receiver Caleb Cunningham reeled in the first of two consecutive touchdown receptions, the first from 45 yards and the next one from 22 yards, to give Searcy complete momentum along with a substantial 43-19 advantage.
With the win, Searcy improved to 2-5 overall and 2-4 in the 6A-East Conference to mathematically stay alive in the playoff-bid hunt. The Lions are now in a three-way tie for sixth place in the league standings with Sylvan Hills and Sheridan. Greene County Tech fell to 2-5 overall and 1-5 in the East Conference.
The Lions return home this Friday for a tough task against the Benton Panthers. Benton is 5-2 overall and 5-1 in the East, tied for second place with Marion. Greene County Tech will play at West Memphis.
