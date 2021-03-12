The Searcy Lions extended their winning streak to four games this week with a 12-1 victory over Mayflower at the Searcy High School Athletic Complex.
Searcy starting pitcher Owenn Marino worked the first two innings Wednesday, and his team gave up one run to Mayflower in the inning, but the Lions flexed some muscle and scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back.
Searcy improved its overall record to 4-1 with a show of good hitting and some solid relief work on the mound.
The offense for the Lions was led by center fielder Daniel Perry Jr., and according to Searcy coach Matthew Davis, Perry Jr.’s contribution at the plate were probably his best night at the plate in a long time.
“Junior probably had the best game that I’ve seen and he is a three-year starter,” Davis said. “For him to come out the first home game in two years and his first hit being a home run, it gave us a kick in the leg.”
Perry Jr. finished the game by 4 for 4 against the Eagles. He also scored four runs for the Lions, knocked in three runs and stole a base.
His first home run of the season came with two out in the first inning. He lifted a fly ball that left the stadium in a hurry over the left field fence and junior catcher Ckyler Tengler crossed home plate in front of Perry Jr.
Lions senior right fielder Kyle Walker hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot that was lifted up into the evening sky and sailed over the left field fence.
Marino worked two innings for the Lions. He possessed command of his pitches as he struck out three, did not allow a base on balls and picked up his first win of the season.
Davis said that the pitching staff has been carrying the Lions with strong effort out on the mound.The midweek game against the Eagles allowed Davis to get some needed work for his relief pitchers.
“That was a lot of guys out there that we are really hoping that will help us come conference time,” Davis said. “We are making it an effort on our part as coaches to get these guys work in these non-conference games. “
Lions senior right-hander Luis Arman (2-0 and 1 save) threw one inning. He gave up one hit to Mayflower’s Brody Kirkemier in the third inning.
Perry Jr. showed that his arm in center field is to be respected, as he was able to throw out Eagles runner Andrew Webb, who reached base on an overthrow error by Lions shortstop Steven Miles.
Davis called on Tengler to pitch one inning and then right-hander Kade Ivy finished the game for the Lions working the final inning of the game.
“Coach [Dakota] Gardner has done a great job with our guys out there on the mound,” Davis said about his relief pitching staff. “Giving them a thought process about how we go about and sequence guys at the plate. They are buying in and it is our pitching that is holding us together this past week.”
Mayflower coach John Atkins said that his team showed true grit and that his team will play until the final out.
“The one thing about these guys is that they show grit,” Atkins said. “We are not going to be the biggest guys in the ballpark. We may not outhit everybody but the one thing they will get their noses in it and they will somehow get through it and get on top if they don’t get in their own way.”
Eagles senior starting pitcher CJ Bryant suffered his second defeat of the season. He worked 3 innings, giving up 8 hits and 5 earned runs before being replaced by Noah Gailey in the fourth inning.
Gailey threw one inning of work when he was replaced by freshman Finley Poteat in the fifth inning.
Gailey led off the top of the fifth inning but went down, when he was hit by a pitch from Tengler. The ball hit the bill of the batting helmet worn by Gailey. The ball ricocheted off the bill of the helmet and into the right side of his eye socket. He immediately fell to the ground in pain. He was tended to by Atkins and he was able to walk off the field to the dugout.
Atkins said that Gailey seemed to be OK and would be taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center to be seen by a physician.
Davis said that after the Lions were handled by Benton, he wanted to see if his team could overcome the adversity of a bad game. He has been content that his team showed their character and showed that hard work can pay off for the Lions.
“We had a good week last week. We really worked hard and how we responded after that,” Davis said about the character of his baseball team. “They are stepping up and working hard and tonight was the show of it, and I couldn’t be more proud of them. We have some guys that are eager to come out and play, we have some senior leadership and we got some baseball savvy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.