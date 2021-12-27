The Searcy Lions improved to 7-4 on the season with a 65-54 win over Tuckerman in the first round of the NEA Invitational at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro on Thursday.
The score was tied 16-16 after one quarter. Searcy’s Isaiah Carlos scored 10 of Searcy’s 16 points. He hit two 3-pointers. Also scoring were Braden Watson, Bryce Theobold and Andrew Laird.
The Lions outscored Tuckerman 19-11 in the second quarter to lead 35-27 at halftime. Searcy’s Cameron Hicks scored 10 points in the second quarter. Dash Stevenson scored 4. Carlos added a 3-pointer and Laird scored 2.
Searcy outscored Tuckerman 17-15 in the third quarter to lead 52-42 headed into the fourth quarter.
Carlos led Searcy with 19 points. Hicks had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Theobold had 10. Stevenson scored 7. Zyron Williams scored 5. Laird had 4. Watson finished with 2.
Searcy played Salem in the second round of the tournament Monday night.
Searcy Lady Lions
The Searcy Lady Lions lost to Hoxie 63-37 on Wednesday
Hoxie led 17-6 after one quarter and 33-13 at halftime.
Keke Turner led Searcy with 13 points. Eva Roberts had 8. Scoring 4 each were Sara McCain and Kailee Baker. Avery Meadows shad 3. Scoring 2 each were Jayden Bowman and Irena Shala. Blair Henry had 1.
Goldfish Classic
Several area teams will be playing in the Goldfish Classic at Lonoke’s Gina Cox Center, starting today.
In boys action, Bradford will play Lonoke at 8:30 p.m. Riverview will play Carlisle at 5:30 p.m. Rose Bud will play Des Arc at 11:30 a.m.
In girls action, Riverview will play Carlisle at 4 p.m. Rose Bud will play Des Arc at 10 a.m.
The tournament continues through Thursday. All teams are guaranteed three games.
Beebe Holiday Tournament
Beebe is hosting the Beebe Holiday Tournament this week at the Badger Sports Arena.
The tournament starts today and runs through Thursday.
In girls action, Harding Academy plays Vilonia at 4 p.m. Beebe plays Little Rock Southwest at 7 p.m.
In boys action, Harding Academy plays Vilonia at 5:30 p.m. Beebe plays Friendship Aspire at 8:30 p.m.
