Improved defenses for both teams will likely give this year’s season opener between Searcy and Batesville a much different look than their contest one year ago.
Last year, the Pioneers literally won the game by being the last team to have the football in a 40-39 shootout in which Batesville scored in the final 30 seconds to clinch it. But Lions head coach Zak Clark has faith that his defense will be ready to answer the call of Batesville’s multiple offensive look when the two meet again this Friday at Loins stadium.
Although Batesville competes a classification down in the 5A-East Conference compared to Searcy’s 6A-East membership, the two schools are very similar in size, and also have similar type athletes. In fact, the Lions and Pioneers are league foes in most of the other sports, including basketball and baseball. Add the fact that the two schools are geographically closer than most of the other schools their sizes, and a perennial non-league series is kind of a no-brainer.
“It makes sense,” Clark said. “Searcy and Batesville have to play each other. The gates’ going to be good, and we used to be in the same football conference for a lot of years, and still are in other sports. It’s been a nice little rivalry game where the kids have been playing against each other since junior high, so it just kind of naturally fits. We will go to 5A next year, and if we don’t end up in the same conference, we will keep the non-conference playing date the same. We travel enough during conference, so it’s nice to have that game where if it is away, it’s only an hour.”
Searcy’s performance in last week’s scrimmage has led to an increased excitement in the community about the Lions’ prospects this season. Although Wynne could be considered somewhat down this year with everything that community has been through in recent months, the Lions undoubtedly had a presence on the field, particularly on defense, which did not seem quite as prevalent in 2022. Clark believes this year’s game will not be the big-play bonanza witnessed last year between the two teams.
“I don’t think we will see 40 points from both teams this year,” Clark said. “We both return a lot defensively, so that always helps. They have two really good linebackers, who are probably the strength of their defense, and they’re both three-year starters. They beat Greenbrier in their scrimmage, handily. You turn the tape on, and it’s a Batesville team, I mean, they’re big and physical. They have three or four tailbacks that they rotate in there. For the number of guys they have going both ways, they do a good job of keeping them fresh.”
The other notable difference this season is the fact that the Lions appear to be fiery group. Last year’s team featured a group of tough competitors, but not necessarily a loud, boisterous bunch when it came to celebrations and vocalizing intensity.
“We like football; we like playing, we like practicing,” Clark said. “It’s a fun group to coach in that sense. Last years group, they were more subdued, obviously not as fiery. Hey, it’s August, it’s a hundred-whatever-it-is degrees, sometimes, you have to manufacture your own energy. They like it, and I think that goes a long way.”
The Lions and Pioneers will face off this Friday night at Lions Stadium with a new kickoff time of 8 pm due to the excessive heat.
Correction: In our special Football Preview last Saturday, we incorrectly listed Searcy’s opponent on Sept. 8 as Des Arc and Sheridan on Sept. 15. Searcy will actually play at Sheridan on Sept. 8 and will host Sylvan Hills on Sept. 15. We apologize for the error and wish the Lions and all of our area teams the best of luck this season.
