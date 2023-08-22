Improved defenses for both teams will likely give this year’s season opener between Searcy and Batesville a much different look than their contest one year ago.

Last year, the Pioneers literally won the game by being the last team to have the football in a 40-39 shootout in which Batesville scored in the final 30 seconds to clinch it. But Lions head coach Zak Clark has faith that his defense will be ready to answer the call of Batesville’s multiple offensive look when the two meet again this Friday at Loins stadium.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.