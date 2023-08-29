The Searcy Lions opened the 2023 football season with a 53-19 win Friday night at Lions Stadium over their non-conference rival from Independence County, the Batesville Pioneers.
Batesville started the game with the football as Pioneer senior running back Damieon Nelson took the ball from quarterback Riley Gregg and produced a dash to the end zone.
Nelson made one cut and then floated around the right end and found 66-yards of open turf and the end zone for the score, giving Batesville their only lead of the night.
Searcy coach Zak Clark said after the game that he is never anxious about the offense because he knows that they are in good hands under the remarkable leadership skills of senior quarterback Tyler Strickland, especially with his ability to remain calm.
Strickland stayed calm and kept the offense together as they dismissed the touchdown scored by Batesville by leading the Lions offense to score 21 unanswered points in the first quarter.
Strickland directed the Lions offense for a total of 304 yards, he threw the ball 28 times and completed 16 passes for 201 yards, with no interceptions and three touchdown passes to Jesse Sumpter, he finished the game with nine receptions for 142 yards. Strickland ran through the Pioneers defense 11 times for 103 yards.
“This is Tyler 12th start for us, he has a lot of confidence for us,” Clark said. “He is an athletic guy and he throws it well. There is always room for improvement but – he had a great game.”
Clark said that the offensive line did a great job against the different looks of the Pioneers defensive front and that allowed the Lions to retain the football and extend offensive possession.
“It starts up front. We are young on the offensive line but we are better than we were last year,” Clark said. “We are more physical and it works both ways. Our defense is physical. Practice has been tougher. Coach (Bo) Weddle did a great job with our offseason weights program. We are bigger and we are stronger!”
The defense for the Lions did allow Nelson to run 13 times for 280 yards and score three touchdowns with runs of 66, 67 and 80 yards and the results of those runs were described by Batesville football coach Ryan Morrow as three of the best runs in the history of Batesville football that he has ever seen.
Searcy defense gave up 278 yards of rushing yards. With the Lions squeezing the pocket, Gregg had to scramble away from the pocket and he was forced to look for a secondary receiver because in the first option was covered by the Lions passing defense because of the pressure, Gregg only completed just 30 percent of his passes for 36 yards.
With Gregg on the sideline injured, Morrow placed the Batesville offense in the hands of sophomore quarterback Cole Nentz for the rest of the game.
Nentz, with little game experience, worked hard but could not find any offensive success and threw an interception that was taken back to the end zone for a touchdown.
“We competed hard but we were not in condition and that is my fault and we will get better,” Morrow said. “Those kids know exactly what to do, they have been in the system awhile now and I expect big things this season for the orange and black.”
Searcy will have next Friday September 1, off but Clark and the Searcy Lions will continue to work hard in preparation for the first road game of the season Friday night September 8, as the Lions make the trip to Sheridan to face the Yellow Jackets. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 pm.
“We came out and competed hard,” Clark said. “I was really proud of our kids from a hydration point. It was humid tonight and we didn’t have any cramps. Part of that is that all week these guys have been drinking and keeping hydrated and it was a difference especially in the second half.”
