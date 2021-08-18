It was a successful “debut” for the 2021 Searcy Lions football team.
Searcy’s varsity beat Wynne 21-7 in a scrimmage game Tuesday at Wynne.
Searcy’s Dede Johnson rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Quarterback Ckyler Tengler completed 11 of 19 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Reid Miles caught five passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Daniel Perry caught five passes for 54 yards.
Jameson Langley led Searcy with six tackles. Jalen Jackson and Braden Oliver had four tackles each. Oliver also had an interception.
“I was very pleased with our effort,” first-year Searcy coach Zak Clark said. “We had five possessions, and we scored on three of them and fumbled the other two as we were driving. Obviously, we’ve got to work ball security more. We hadn’t done that enough. Other than that, we were pretty clean. We ran the ball really well.”
Clark said Tengler make “two or three phenomenal plays.”
“He played well,” Clark said. “I just feel like the sky is the limit for him. He can play even better.”
Clark said his defense played well at times.
“I think we had three and out to start the game after a turnover,” he said. “I was disappointed that they scored. On one drive, they ran the ball. They scored late in the half. That was it.”
Clark said he was impressed with his players’ composure during the game.
“We had three or four big 15-yard penalties against Wynne that our guys did not retaliate against,” Clark said. “We showed some maturity. We’re a veteran ball club and had a chance to offset those penalties and we didn’t. We turned and walked away.
“For the most part, we played cleanly. I think we only had two penalties. I was encouraged. There are a lot of things we can improve upon.”
Searcy will open the season Aug. 27 at home against the Cabot Panthers.
