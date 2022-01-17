Searcy Lions coach Wayne Herren said after Friday's game that nobody expected his team to stay in the gym with Marion. According to Herren, there is some kind of magic inside the Lions Den and it showed up under the new lights even though Marion won 56-51.
Searcy started the fourth quarter down by eight points but late in the game the Lions put together a 7-0 run in 24 seconds and with 9 seconds left to go in the game. Sophomore Isaiah Carlos raised up in the air and pushed his three-point shot through the air and the ball found nothing but net as it went through the basket making it a one point game for the Lions.
Lions senior Cameron Hicks got the run started in the fourth quarter when hit his first basket of the night. He finished the night with just 4 points but he made a solid contribution for Searcy on the defensive.
Carlos finished the game for the Lions with 11 points and junior guard Zyron Williams also scored 11 points to lead the offense for Searcy. Followed by senior guard Braden Watson and junior guard Bryce Theobald both players finished with 9 points.
Marion junior guard Jayden Forrest made all four of his free throws late in the game and finished the night with 14 points. That was enough of a cushion for the Patriots to defeat the Lionsand win their 13 game of the season and remain undefeated in the 5A-East Conference. Searcy dropped their second conference game and the Lions overall record is 9-6 and tied for third in the conference.
Herren wanted to see if the Lions could start a game without giving up a lot of points that would make the Lions play from behind. He said the Lions got into a slow start at home against Paragould and then on the road at West Memphis and the Lions could not catch the Blue Devils.
At the start of the game with the jump ball the Lions took control of the ball and in the process Ckyler Tengler took an unintentional elbow and that resulted into a chipped tooth for Tengler, but Carlos was able to pick up the ball, he gently kissed the ball off of the glass and into basket.
Tengler didn’t want to come out of the game but he was escorted into the locker room for dental treatment, but he returned to the game and was able to score 7 points for the Lions.
There was no foul called on the elbow thrown by Patriots 6-10 senior center Omareion Jefferson but it fueled the intensity of the Lions defense. Searcy played a match up zone defense that filled up the passing lanes and forced the Patriots into making mistakes with the ball.
The defense for the Lions forced three offensive fouls on the Patriots, the Lions were in position to box out and recover the rebound. Searcy’s effort was rewarded with a lead at the end of the quarter and Herren liked the way that the Lions started the game against the Patriots.
Herren said after the game that he has never been more proud of a team in his coaching career than he was with the effort from the Lions.
“First and foremost, I don’t think that I have been more proud of a team that I have coached in 20 some-odd years than I am tonight,” Herren said. “The way these kids fought — I was in awe. No one outside our locker room gave us a chance to hang around in this game tonight and tonight they proved themselves.”
