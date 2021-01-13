Inside the Lions Den on Wednesday, Searcy coach Wayne Herren watched from the sideline, even looking up at the ceiling seemingly for help, as his Lions missed key free throws late in the ballgame, losing to Greene County Tech 67-57 in a 5A East Conference contest that kept the Golden Eagles in the conference title hunt and still chasing Marion.
Searcy is 5-6 overall and 1-3 in 5A East play.
“We didn’t make free throws. We shot 51 percent from the free throw line in a 10-point game; that is all of the difference in the world,” Herren said. “We had a chance in the second half with the technical to change the momentum but missed three out of four free throws and Tech is too good at what they do.”
What the Golden Eagles do is move the ball around the perimeter with good passes. They have a point guard that not only shoots with accuracy but he has the ability to distribute the ball by finding the lane.
Senior point guard Kyler Morris scored 19 points for the Golden Eagles and had six assists to lead his team. Morris got help from power forward Jayke Bolen with his 10 points and eight rebounds and junior forward Jared Noel finished the game with nine points for the Golden Eagles.
In the fourth quarter, Golden Eagles forward Cache Burnett was given a technical foul at the 7:04 point of the game, giving the Lions a chance to cut into the lead with foul shots by scoring points without the clock moving, giving hope for Herren and the Lions fans that the Lions could capitalize on their opportunity.
Searcy guard A’Moriyon Briscoe was standing all alone at the free throw line with a chance to score points. Herren and the Lions fans watched as three free throws danced on on the rim, only to fall off the rim and back down in the waiting arms of the referee. Briscoe finished the game with five points.
Searcy made 35 trips to the free throw line and was only able to make 18 free throws.
“It comes down to making free throws and you're in the ballgame,” Herren said. “You can't give away points, you just can’t do this in this league. And give them credit, they did a good job taking care of the basketball late in the game and making their free throws.”
The offense for the Lions did find some success opening up the floor and making the Golden Eagles defense chase the ball. Lions point guard Braden Watson finished the game as the leading scorer with 25 points. He also pulled in 4 rebounds and was able to serve seven assists against the Golden Eagles.
Herren said that Greene County Tech is exceptional at moving the ball around but he said he thought that Lions defense remained disciplined and for the most part Herren was happy with the effort of his defense.
“On offense, we had some issues with a couple of guys trying to be too creative,” Herren said. “And on defense you have to be disciplined. We scrambled at the end and things got tougher and our legs got into us.”
Inside the practice session, Searcy runs an exercise where the Lions practice making 25 free throws before they leave the floor and the results are posted. Thursday’s practice there will be some extra work on the art of making the free throw.
“We attacked the rim and got to the free throw line. We were not mentally tough in knocking down free throws,” Herren said. “Free throws are repetition and mental and it is a turnover if you don’t make the free throws.”
