The Benton Panthers, the No. 2 team in Class 5A, ended the Searcy Lions four-game winning streak and improved their record 12-0 by defeating the Lions 12-1, and dropping Searcy’s overall record to 8-6 on Friday afternoon at the Searcy High School Sports Complex.
Searcy played well until the sixth inning. Starting pitcher Kade Ivy got tired and started to lose command of his fastball, forcing Searcy coach Matt Davis into making a pitching change.The bullpen for the Lions could not contain the Panthers as Benton sent 14 batters up to the plate and scored 9 runs in the sixth to break open the game.
Ivy worked 5 1/3 of an inning and gave up two hits, striking out three, walking four and allowing just three earned runs before being replaced by Davis with right hander Eli Wilson. Wilson had trouble with the strike zone and only faced two batters, walking them both. Davis put the rest of the inning into the hands of Jett Gray. It was not the outing that Davis wanted to see from the bullpen
Davis said after the game that it was Ivy’s best performance of the season as he battled, his pitches were moving in and out and the changing of the speed of the pitch only increased the effect of the pitches.
“Kade threw a heck of a game; it had been a while since he had been out on the hill,” Davis said. “So, it was a big game and we wanted to shove him out there and see what he could do. He came out and pitched his best game since entire time here. He kept us in the game for a long time and can’t say enough good things about Kade.”
In the third inning, Benton second baseman Brooks Lane met up with an Ivy fast and he hit the ball hard. The ball got up into the crisp evening air and looked like the ball was going to find the alley in left center field.
Lions left fielder Isaac Gardner was racing toward the ball, he had taken the correct angle, laid out parallel with the green grass and with his glove hand extended made the catch and then slid into the grass of the outfield robbing Lane of an extra base hit.
In the fifth inning Lane once again was a victim of the Lions defense that would robbed him of another hit when Searcy third baseman Nathan Holeyfield reached down with his glove going toward the line the ball hit his glove and bounced out in front of him. Holeyfield picked up the ball and threw a strike into the first baseman mitt of Owenn Marino, who stretched as far as he could and as the ball hit the mitt, Marino closed it quickly and retired Lane.
Davis said that the defense was solid and the play in left center field by Gardner lifted the spirits of the Lions and knocked the Panthers down emotionally.
In the Lions’ half of the fifth inning, Searcy had a chance to score a run. Gardner hit a double and was trying to advance on a sacrifice bunt by Barnett.
The bunt by Barnett was dropped in front of the plate but before it could escape the dirt area Panthers senior catcher Jackson Cobb pounced on the ball and made a quick turn toward third base and threw the ball to junior Jake Jones, forcing Gardner to stop and retreat toward second, Jones threw the ball to Lane covering second base.
With the ball in the glove of Lane, he chased Gardner back toward third. Lane threw the ball to Panthers starting pitcher Ethan Perry, who was covering third base. Perry placed the tag on Gardner but Barnett was able to replace Gardner at second base. He was stranded there by the Lions as Perry was able to strike out Lions shortstop Trey Crussen and Ivy.
The offense for the Lions had just one extra-base hit – a single by Marino in the second inning and in the first inning Ivy hit a single and score the only run for the Lions on a wild pitch.
Benton coach Mark Balisterri said Perry gets better and stronger as the game goes along and was pleased with the senior performance for the Panthers. Perry worked five innings for Benton giving up one run, three hits, striking out seven and walking one batter.
Balisterri said that the Panthers did not get a good start at the plate and felt like the approach was flat but said that was because of the defense by the Lions and the pitching of Ivy.
“We came out flat at the plate and Searcy made some outstanding plays to keep us from having a big inning,” Balisterri said. “ That is a credit to them and they wanted to win the game but we just got a couple of hits in the sixth inning and scored four or five runs there and the wheels came off.”
