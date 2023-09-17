osmon

Searcy senior defensive lineman Gabe Osmon puts heavy pressure on Sylvan Hills quarterback Tyler Hampton during the Lions' 42-7 rout over the Bears Friday night at Lions Stadium

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

It was total domination for Searcy as the Lions whipped Sylvan Hills in a 42-7 mercy-ruled blowout at Lions Stadium on Friday, staking their claim as a bonafide contender in the 6A-East Conference.

The Lions (3-0, 2-0 conf.) controlled every facet of the game, especially defensively as they held the Bears to 27 yards of total offense in the first half, and took advantage of multiple short-field opportunities on offense.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.