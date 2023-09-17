It was total domination for Searcy as the Lions whipped Sylvan Hills in a 42-7 mercy-ruled blowout at Lions Stadium on Friday, staking their claim as a bonafide contender in the 6A-East Conference.
The Lions (3-0, 2-0 conf.) controlled every facet of the game, especially defensively as they held the Bears to 27 yards of total offense in the first half, and took advantage of multiple short-field opportunities on offense.
Sylvan Hills (0-3, 0-2) ended up with 128 yards of offense for the night, all but 41 of which came in the fourth quarter after Lions defensive coordinator Tony McCoy pulled nearly all of his starters. The Bears got their only score of the game against Searcy's second-team defense with 7:10 to play as the continuous clock quickly wound down from there.
“It starts with our defense,” Lions head coach Zak Clark said. “The way they played, from the turnovers deep in their territory – I thought the defense set the tone. Offensively, we didn't have to do too much tonight, because we had such a short field. It's nice to have a game where you can get everybody in, but again, hats off to the defense.”
Searcy took its first possession in Bears territory courtesy of a fumble recovery by senior defensive lineman Gabe Osmon at the 34-yard line. It took six plays for the Lions to convert from there as junior running back Ricky Love scored the first of his four touchdowns on the night with a 4-yard rumble to give Searcy a 7-0 following the successful point after from senior kicker Sara Daniel.
Osmon not only set the tone with the fumble recovery, the senior team captain also made things difficult for Sylvan Hills quarterback Tyler Hampton, who found himself scrambling for his life a number of times to avoid the pursuit of Osmon and the Lions D line.
“He's a three-year starter,” Clark said. “He played his best game, I mean, he dominated up front. (linebacker) Lawson Wimberley had another big game, he just keeps getting better and better, just a sophomore. Gabe, I hate to say I expect it from him, but the way he played tonight didn't surprise me. He's capable of dominating every Friday night.”
Searcy did not strike again until the 5:56 mark of the second quarter when Jesse Sumpter hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyler Strickland for a 14-0 lead, and the Lions then proceeded to take maximum advantage of the remaining clock in the second quarter with three more quick scores before the half.
The next score was set up when senior defensive back Dash Stevenson intercepted a Sylvan Hills pass at the Bears' 25 and ran it back inside the 1-yard line. One play later, Love was in again to put the hosts up by three scores, and followed that with 1:03 left in the half with a 10-yard touchdown run. Linebacker Bennett Jowers set Searcy up with a short field again inside a minute to go with a fumble recovery at the SH 28-yard line. It once again came down to a 1-yard touchdown run for Love, making it three consecutive scores for the dynamic back for a 35-0 Lions lead at the break.
Searcy took first possession in the third quarter and went 67 yards in 13 plays, eating up 7:30 worth of clock before Strickland called his own number from three yards out for the final Lions score of the night. It would also be the last of Strickland, Love, and the rest of the offensive starters.
The Lions finished with 238 yards of total offense. Strickland was 13 of 16 passing for 132 yards and a touchdown, and also carried the ball 8 times for 49 yards and a score. Love had 18 carries for 79 yards and four touchdowns. Wade Moore had 5 receptions for 64 yards while Sumpter had 5 receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown.
The Lions will face their toughest test to date this Friday when they travel to Little Rock to take on Catholic High School. The Rockets were ranked third in Class 6A before Friday's mild upset loss to fifth-ranked Benton in a 49-42 shootout.
“It's fun to be in contention,” Clark said. “We've got a different bunch; football is real important. They like to practice. It's a fun group, and here we are midway through the season, and we're in games that matter.”
