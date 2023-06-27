The Searcy Lions went into the AAA dead period on a strong note with a solid Thursday-morning workout at the SHS Field House. The session went just under an hour and a half in length but featured plenty of scrimmage work as head coach Zak Clark and his coaching staff put the finishing touches on their June practice campaign.

The offense went through its paces with a number of passing drills, and quarterback Tyler Strickland also worked on some option looks with incoming junior running back Ricky Love.

