The Searcy Lions went into the AAA dead period on a strong note with a solid Thursday-morning workout at the SHS Field House. The session went just under an hour and a half in length but featured plenty of scrimmage work as head coach Zak Clark and his coaching staff put the finishing touches on their June practice campaign.
The offense went through its paces with a number of passing drills, and quarterback Tyler Strickland also worked on some option looks with incoming junior running back Ricky Love.
“That's just kind of what we do,” Clark said. “We like to be pretty diverse. We've got some routes for receivers; it takes some time for quarterbacks and receivers to get on the same page, but I'm pleased with the progress.”
Strickland called his own number on several of the reads, and looked more confident in his running from a year ago.
“We will probably need to run him more than we did as far as designed runs,” Clark said. “Whether it's zone read or power read, we will incorporate more of that because that's his skill set. He's really dangerous with his feet with extending plays. I don't know if he will be our leading rusher, but we need him to get 60 to 70 rushing yards per game.”
Clark and his coaching staff also continue to work on the biggest void left from last year's offense with the graduation of De De Johnson, the Lions' dynamic running back who frustrated defenses with his size, speed and slashing ability as a back who could run straight at defenses or use his speed for misdirection. As of now, the solution is two fold with Love as a back who is more physical and incoming sophomore Kotton Parker who covers the shifty aspects of the running game.
“Ricky is a big back,” Clark said. “He played defense some last year. He can be a real physical kid. And then Kotton, he's more of our scat-back, he's really shifty, has great vision. He's just not very big, so sometimes, he gets lost in there. In our three team camps, they both have run the ball very well.”
On the injury front, Clark reported that senior tight end Daylin Hamilton is nursing a hamstring injury while Tyler Money is out with what Clark referred to as a bone fracture, and Jace Garcia continues to recover from an ankle injury.
“Fortunately, knock on wood, we don't have any injuries that are season long or season ending,” Clark said. “But we have four or five guys who are banged up for sure. Jace is doing well, we just wanted to hold him out while we can. He's probably further along than the other guys that are out. If it was a game, he would play, but we've got to keep him on a pitch count when we go to 7-on-7 and team camp.”
The dead period will last two weeks before teams reconvene during the second week of July. The Lions will get back to business quickly then as they will have their fourth team camp of the summer that Wednesday before competing in Harding Academy's Sonic Air-Raid 7-on-7 tournament on July 14-15.
“That's always scary,” Clark said. “Right when we come back, we've got a team camp on Wednesday, and then Friday and Saturday, we'll have that 7-on-7 tournament here in town. We've made a lot of progress. I expect them to be kids and have fun, and hopefully, they'll be outside. That's what we stress to them, have fun, stay active, because July hits and it's always a fear that you come back with team camp and 7-on-7 and just have guys falling out and getting injure. It's a pretty mature bunch, so hopefully, they will stay active.”
