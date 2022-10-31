Searcy celebrated Senior Night inside Lion Stadium with a 55-12 victory against Jacksonville and the win was exactly what the Lions needed to help the celebration of the class of 2023.
Led by a strong offensive performance, the Lions gained 430 yards of total offense against Jacksonville. The rushing attack for the Lions was led by Searcy’s senior Demetrick (DeDe) Johnson Jr. and freshman running back Kotten Parker.
Parker played his best game of his young career, he finished the game against the Titans with 26 carries for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson scored two touchdowns running the football 15 times for 133 yards and Johnson scored on a 42 yard pass completion.
Searcy football coach Zak Clark said that Johnson has the ability to run zone with power, he can get into the gap, read the blocks by the offensive lineman, he is patient and he is just a tough football player to tackle. Clark said that Johnson has had a phenomenal career for the Lions.
Lions quarterback junior Tyler Strickland completed 86 percent of his passes against the Titans defense for 267 yards, he ran for 53 yards and directed the Lions to four touchdowns. Strickland was replaced in the third quarter with 11:29 left in the third quarter by Johnny Bell, he completed 5 of 6 passes for 37 yards and a total of 39 yards of total offense for Searcy.
Leading the Lions receivers, Johnson made 5 catches for 60 yards coming out of the Lions’ backfield. Senior tight end Caleb Cunningham had 4 catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns, senior Kade Ivy also had 4 catches for 45 yards and one touchdown. Senior wide receiver Harley Sawtelle finished the night against the Titans with three receptions for 43 yards.
Clark said after the game that the Lions executed the offensive game plan with precision, protecting the football and they were able to make corrections that the coaches would call from the sideline.
“It was fun, we played for the most part clean,” Clark said. “We executed on offense and defensively except for one play but we tackled really well and we earned the win tonight.”
The defensive game play was to continue to attack the gaps, get to the ball with persistence and make tackles.The defense for the Lions owned the line of scrimmage and applied pressure on the pocket that allowed the pass defense to cover the receivers. The offense for the Titans became one-dimensional and the defense forced four Titan’s turnovers. The defense for the Lions only allowed Jacksonville to rush for 93 yards and a total of 206 yards of offense.
Lions senior outside linebacker Kenai Lee led the Lions defense with 6 tackles and one interception late in the first half. Sophomore defensive back Zahki Foster also contributed to the defensive effort with 6 tackles. Freshman defensive back Michael Lincoln was able to intercept a pass and run it back for 22 yards and a touchdown.
“We challenged them and it goes back to working hard during practice,” Clark said about the Lions defense. “Next week we are going to need maximum effort.”
With one game left in the regular football season, Clark is optimistic about the Lions future as Searcy holds their fate in their own hands and with a chance of making the postseason conference tournament and extending the football season for the seniors on the team.
“These guys kept showing up and competing and they are a talented bunch,” Clark said about the senior class. “They have a lot of fun and they are fun to be around. So it is nice to send them out on Senior Night the right way. We are still in it and they are practicing hard and those guys bring it every day. We have been in some games that had not gone our way and it would have been easy for them to let go.”
