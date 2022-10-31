Lions O line

The Searcy offensive line, seen here against Sheridan, led the way to a big rushing night for the Lions in a 55-12 victory over Jacksonville on Friday.

 Jason King

Searcy celebrated Senior Night inside Lion Stadium with a 55-12 victory against Jacksonville and the win was exactly what the Lions needed to help the celebration of the class of 2023.

Led by a strong offensive performance, the Lions gained 430 yards of total offense against Jacksonville. The rushing attack for the Lions was led by Searcy’s senior Demetrick (DeDe) Johnson Jr. and freshman running back Kotten Parker.

