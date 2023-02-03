The Searcy Lions climbed back from a late fourth-quarter deficit only to get shut down in overtime by Paragould in a tough 74-67 loss at The Jungle on Friday night.
The Lions, now 3-4 in 5A-East Conference play, led most of the first half before the Rams came back to close the gap to 35-34 at halftime. Paragould got the bulk of its scoring from dynamic shooting guard Gavin Hall, who led all scorers with 37 points, including a 5-for-5 performance at the free-throw line in the overtime period.
Searcy trailed 51-43 early in the fourth quarter, but slowly chipped away at the Rams' lead until Bryce Theobald drove the lane for a basket with 1:06 left in regulation to pull the Lions to within one, and Isaiah Carlos tied the game at 58 moments later when he hit the front end of a one-on-one. Searcy had last possession with a chance to win but Zyron Williams' shot just before the buzzer fell short to force overtime.
For Searcy, Carlos and Theobald led with 18 points each. Jayden Duffy finished with 15 points and Williams had 8 points for the Lions. Searcy will play at Batesville this afternoon in a 5A-East make-up game.
Lady Lions
The Searcy Lady Lions also fell short to Paragould on Friday in a 50-42 loss to the Lady Rams. Freshman guard Chip Johnson led the Lady Lions with 18 points, all but two of which came in the first half. In fact, Johnson scored 13 consecutive points for Searcy from the start of the second quarter all the way to the 1:46 mark when senior guard Olivia Roberson made the first non-Chip points of the period with a jumper to give the Lady Lions a 22-17 lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.