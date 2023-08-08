The second week of August camp started strong for the Searcy Lions as they prepare for the upcoming season and attempt to finish in the top four of the standings in the 6A East Conference once again. Third-year coach Zak Clark had plenty of praise for his bunch after a solid first week and a spirited workout on Monday to set a nice tone for Week 2.

“I was really pleased with practice yesterday,” Clark said. “After taking a weekend off, I felt like we came back and had maybe our best practice we’ve had since I’ve been here. It’s going to come down to our defense. I like our defense, with eight returning starters, we have a chance to be really good on that side of the ball. Offensively, we were a lot more physical yesterday. I don’t know, maybe the weather helped – it’s been really nice. We had a great start to the week.”

