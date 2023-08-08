The second week of August camp started strong for the Searcy Lions as they prepare for the upcoming season and attempt to finish in the top four of the standings in the 6A East Conference once again. Third-year coach Zak Clark had plenty of praise for his bunch after a solid first week and a spirited workout on Monday to set a nice tone for Week 2.
“I was really pleased with practice yesterday,” Clark said. “After taking a weekend off, I felt like we came back and had maybe our best practice we’ve had since I’ve been here. It’s going to come down to our defense. I like our defense, with eight returning starters, we have a chance to be really good on that side of the ball. Offensively, we were a lot more physical yesterday. I don’t know, maybe the weather helped – it’s been really nice. We had a great start to the week.”
While Clark has been pleased with the early strides, he is most looking forward to the consistency of daily after-school practice, which will begin later this month. The Lions were set to travel to Wynne for their scrimmage next Tuesday, but the game was rescheduled to take place at Lions Stadium instead.
“As coaches, it’s always better when school starts,” Clark said. “You get into the routine of practice, it’s pretty much at the same time every day of the week. You get into a rhythm. We look forward to the scrimmage. We don’t prepare as far as game plan goes like it’s a typical game. We’re just working on our base stuff. But’s it’s always exciting when you put the ball down and play against somebody else. We’re looking forward to it.
“Since they’ve added zero week, which I like, it seems like it has speeded the season up even more. It’s basically two weeks of practice, and then we scrimmage. It makes what you do in the summer even more important, and we feel like we maximized our eight competition days.”
On the injury front, Jace Garcia is still battling an ankle sprain as he has through most of the summer, and also a pair of offensive linemen in sophomore Zach Britt and senior Tyler Wright. Wright has been out since spring, but will possibly return as soon as later this week. Britt is expected back sometime around the start of the season.
Now that Clark is back for a third season at the helm, his style of play and team culture are seemingly locked in across the program from seventh grade up at this point. The head Lion said the process doesn’t necessarily become easier, but perhaps a bit more seamless.
“I think smoother is a good word for it,” Clark said. “It just becomes a process where the kids are more comfortable, and the coaches are more comfortable. We try to change some things up from year to year, but your entire system doesn’t change. The way you practice and expectations don’t change. It gets a little smoother. By no means are we there yet. There is plenty of room for improvement, and that’s what makes coaching so fun.”
