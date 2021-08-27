The Searcy Lions tennis teams hosted Beebe for a match Thursday.
The Lady Lions won 8-2 while the Lions won 5-4.
Searcy’s Alyssa Day beat Rivers Martin 7-6 (7-5). Avery Tranum beat Katie Berner 6-2. Bailey Webb won her match 6-0.
Winning doubles matches were Hannah Robinson and Carlyn Smith, Tierra Allen and Ellie Covington, Carley Nicholson and Marlee Price, London King and Mary Frances Oxner and Meghan Ample and Natalie Cortez.
Searcy did not win a boys’ singles match but won 5 doubles matches.
Winners include: Jacob Borst and Easton Gill, Carson Hernandez and Eason Jones, Michael Marsh and Parker Schmidle, Graham Sutton and Ben Freeman.
