The Searcy Lions and Lady Lions golf teams played two matches this week.
On Tuesday, Searcy played in a tournament at Benton.
In boys play, Searcy finished third, shooting 340. Benton was first at 313. Maumelle was second at 339.
Searcy’s Luke Killough led the Lions with an 80. Houston Behel shot 83. William Killough shot 83. Korben Rutherford shot 91.
In girls play, Searcy finished fourth. Catalina Harris shot 105 to lead her team. Eva Duncan shot 117. Gillian Francis shot 118.
Searcy hosted Maumelle and Beebe for a match Monday.
In boys play, Searcy finished first, shooting 173 in a nine-hole match.
Maumelles’ Chase Tucker was the medalist, shooting 38.
Luke Killough and Rutherford led the Lions, shooting 40 each. William Killough shot 41. Behel and Jonas James each shot 52.
Beebe did not field a team score. Rylie Marshall led the Badgers, shooting 47. Ethan Goodwin shot 59. Noah Hirscheider shot 68.
Searcy won the girls match, shooting 143.
Searcy’s Bailey Deitrick was the medalist, shooting 46. Mary Julia Killough shot 47. Zoey Sherwood shot 50. Hillis shot 53.
Beebe’s Chloe Peterson led the Lady Badgers, shooting 48. Claire Lewis and Avery Mills each shot 58. Lanie Shafer shot 59.
