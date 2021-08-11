The Searcy Lions and Lady Lions tennis teams opened the 2021 season with matches at West Memphis on Tuesday.
The Lady Lions won five matches while losing three. The Lions won all four of their matches.
Searcy’s Haley Tancinco beat West Memphis’ Samantha Holt 8-6 in the top girls match.
Searcy’s William Killough beat West Memphis’ Warren Mullen 8-1 in the top boys match.
The teams also got wins from Alyssa Day and Caleb Pettis and doubles wins from Jacob Bost and Easton Gill, Ava Simpson and Payton Graham and Bailey Webb and Avery Tranum.
“Their top girls gave us a little trouble,” Searcy coach Doc Watson said. “But it was a solid first match. All the kids battled the heat and some windy conditions, and it was. Good to get wins in our first matches of the season, especially since we opened with a conference match this year,”
Watson said the Lady Lions return quite a bit of experience this year with two returners, including Day and Simpson.
The Lions are much younger, Watson said, as they lost 11 seniors to graduation.
“We have no senior boys this year and only two juniors,” Watson said. “We’ll be counting on five returners to stop up and contribute. They’ll get some valuable experience as the season goes on.”
Searcy hosts two matches next week against Conway and Cabot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.