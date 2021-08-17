The Searcy Lions and Lady Lions golf teams hosted a nine-hole match on Tuesday at the Searcy Country Club. Other schools participating include Jonesboro, Benton and Harding Academy.
Jonesboro won the boys match, shooting 174. Searcy was second at 176. Benton was third at 180. Harding Academy did not have enough players to score as a team.
Harding Academy’s Kayden Swindle was the medalist, shooting 37. Teammates Jake Henry Wise shot 39. Braden Waddill shot 47.
Searcy’s Luke Killough finished second with Wise at 39. Other Searcy scores include: William Killough at 41, Korben Rutherford at 46, Houston Behel at 50 and Jonas James at 54.
Jonesboro won the girls match, shooting 138. They were led by medalist Caroline Hughes, who shot 36.
Searcy was second at 146. Mary Julia Killough led the Lady Lions with a 44. Bailey Derrick shot 49. Catalina Hillis shot 53. Eva Duncan shot 56.
Harding Academy was third at 177. McKinlee Bailey led the Lady Wildcats, shooting 51. Gracie Harr and Laura Miller each shot 63. Emmy Calloway shot 68.
