For the first time this season, Searcy coach Zak Clark was pleased with the way his team started a game.
Searcy scored on its first three possessions en route to a 44-7 win over West Memphis on Friday night at Lion Stadium. The win was the Lions’ third consecutive after starting the season 0-2. Searcy is now 2-0 in the 6A-East.
“I really like the way that we came out and played, especially in the first half,” Clark said. “We haven’t been starting real fast. That was our best first half of the season.”
After forcing West Memphis to turn the ball over on downs to start the game, Searcy took a 3-0 lead on a 23-yard field goal by Tim Ulsperger.
After a West Memphis punt, the Lions drove 73 yards in only two plays. Dede Johnson ran 21 yards then scored on a 52-yard run with 48 seconds left in the first quarter. Ulsperger’s extra point made the score 10-0.
After another West Memphis punt, Searcy quarterback Ckyler Tengler threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Reid Miles with 9:38 left in the first half to make the score 17-0.
West Memphis’ only points came following a Searcy fumble inside its own 5.
Ashun Motley scored on a 3-yard run with 4:32 left in the first half to make the score 17-7.
Searcy was not done in the first half.
Johnson scored on a 15-yard run with 4 minutes left. Tengler then threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Miles with 33 seconds left, giving the Lions a 31-7 halftime lead.
Searcy scored twice in the second half. Tengler hooked up with Miles for a third time, going 19 yards for a touchdown with 9:15 left in the third quarter. Johnson scored on a 10-yard run with 1:38 left in the game.
Johnson finished the night with his second consecutive 300-yard game. He ran 27 times for 306 yards. Tengler and Daniel Perry each rushed for 48 yards.
Tengler completed 7 of 18 passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Miles caught three passes for 109 yards. Perry caught three passes for 45 yards.
Clark said Johnson is a special player.
“And our offensive line is a veteran group.” Clark said. “Dede is just a special player.”
Searcy travels to Marion next Friday. The Patriots are 2-3 overall and 1-1 in league play. They lost to Sylvan Hills 24-10 last Friday.
