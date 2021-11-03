Even though it’s been an up and down season, the Searcy Lions have a shot at a home playoff game.
Searcy hosts Sylvan Hills tonight for senior night. The Lions are 4-5 overall and 3-3 in 6A-East play. The Bears are 4-2 in league play.
“I don’t think it will be difficult to get up for this game with everything at stake,” Searcy coach Zak Clark said. “We’ve got a chance. It ought to be a good game. It’s senior night. And if we win, we host a playoff game.”
A week ago, that might not have been the case. Marion was forced to forfeit a conference victory over West Memphis for playing an ineligible player, changing the conference standings.
The Lions are coming off a 52-51 loss at El Dorado. The Lions had a chance to win the game on the final play after backup quarterback Isaiah Carlos replaced an injured Ckyler Tengler and hit Daniel Perry for a touchdown on the final play of regulation. Instead of kicking the extra point, the Lions went for two and the win but the pass was incomplete.
“I feel like we are getting better,” said Clark, whose team lost consecutive games to Jonesboro and El Dorado. This was the first time this season they had lost consecutive games since starting the season 0-2. “We’ve played pretty well here down the stretch. Obviously, not having Tengler will hurt. But I’m excited Isaiah Carlos, and maybe Reid Miles, playing quarterback.
“At this point in the year, it’s all hands on deck.”
Searcy junior running back Dede Johnson is leading the state in rushing with 1,798 yards on 215 carries. He has scored 20 touchdowns. Against Jonesboro in Week 8, Johnson was held to 88 yards – the only time he’s been held under 100 yards this season. Johnson bounced back with 237 yards on 29 carries. He also scored four touchdowns in the loss to El Dorado.
“I think Dede had 189 yards in the first half,” Clark said. “I’ve said it all year. When he’s hitting those big long runs, not only are we blocking up front, but we’re blocking down field. He can find a crease. He’s very explosive.”
