Theobald

Searcy Lions senior guard Bryce Theobald went 4-for-4 from the foul line in overtime to finally put away West Memphis in a 5A-East Conference matchup at the Jungle on Tuesday night.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

Allowing West Memphis to hang around almost bit Searcy as the Lions had to hang on for dear life in a 58-52 overtime victory against the persistent Blue Devils on Tuesday at the Jungle.

The Lions (12-5, 2-0 conf.) led 50-44 with just over a minute remaining, but missed opportunities to close out the game gave the Blue Devils (3-14, 0-2) life late, and the guests took advantage with 6 unanswered points at the end of regulation to force overtime.

