Allowing West Memphis to hang around almost bit Searcy as the Lions had to hang on for dear life in a 58-52 overtime victory against the persistent Blue Devils on Tuesday at the Jungle.
The Lions (12-5, 2-0 conf.) led 50-44 with just over a minute remaining, but missed opportunities to close out the game gave the Blue Devils (3-14, 0-2) life late, and the guests took advantage with 6 unanswered points at the end of regulation to force overtime.
The Lions cleaned things up significantly once the bonus period started, holding West Memphis to a single basket as senior Bryce Theobald closed it out for Searcy from the foul line.
“Two or three times tonight, we really had a chance to put this game away,” Lions head coach Wayne Herren said. “Just made some crucial mistakes, but the mark of a good team is a team that can battle back from adversity. I thought we did a great job – we told the kids they had all the momentum in the world heading in to overtime.
“We switched some things up defensively there at the end and gave them a little trouble. Since I’ve been here, that’s our first victory over West Memphis. I’ve got some tired guys in there right now, but I’ve got some happy guys.”
Zyron Williams hit a three-point basket with 1:59 left in regulation to give the Lions a 48-42 lead, and junior guard Isaiah Carlos answered a WM basket with a layup at the 1:11 mark to make it 50-44. Williams had a chance to seal it in regulation for Searcy with 29 seconds remaining, but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and the Devils grabbed the board. De’Cambrien Holmes converted for West Memphis just before the buzzer to tie it at 50, forcing the extra period.
“The thing about West Memphis is, they play that style of basketball that it’s going to be low scoring; it’s hard to score on them,” Herren said. “They’re well coached, very good defensive team. That’s what they do.”
Sophomore Tacoreyian Williams gave the lead back to Searcy in the first minute of OT with a basket, and Williams converted on the following trip down the court to make it 54-52. The Lions then got a pair of big defensive stops, forcing the Devils to start fouling. That sent Theobald to the line with 33 seconds left in overtime, and the standout responded by hitting both ends to put Searcy up by two scores at 56-52. West Memphis went for a quick three-point shot but missed the mark, which ended up sending Theobald back to the line in the closing seconds for the final two points.
Carlos led the Lions with 19 points, 15 of which came from behind the arc. Theobald was close behind with 17 points, while Williams had 11 points and Jayden Duffy finished with 8 points for Searcy. For West Memphis, Kylonee Allen led all scorers with 20 points.
The Lions are off to a great start in 5A-East Conference play after winning their opening league game last Friday in a close decision on the road at Paragould. Searcy will travel to Marion this Friday to play against a Patriots team who are also currently 2-0 in league play to determine who will be in first place outright.
“It’s a new season,” Herren said. “We’re 2-0 in the new season, and we’re going to enjoy this through tonight as the cliché goes, and then we’re going to get ready to go to work at Marion on Friday night, probably the toughest place to play in our conference. They are the gold standard of our conference. Every night is a battle, and all of these close games at the end are probably going to decide who gets to go to the state tournament because we are pretty evenly matched as a conference this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.