The Searcy Lions are on a roll.
Searcy beat Mayflower 4-3 on Thursday to win its third consecutive game and improve to 4-2 on the season. The Lions beat Vilonia 8-6 on Tuesday and Lake Hamilton 4-3 on March 5.
Searcy plated a run in the bottom of the first. Conner Barnett led off the frame by reaching on an error. Braden Oliver, courtesy running for Barnett, scored on a passed ball.
The Eagles scored twice in the second to take a 2-1 lead
Searcy reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fourth, scoring three runs.
Samuel Wilson singled and scored on a single by Mathis Foster. Trey Crossen then singled in Foster to tie the game. Foster scored on a single by Ivy.
Mayflower’s final run — unearned — came in the top of the sixth.
Searcy coach Matt Davis was proud of his team’s victory.
“The score and the hit column are a little misleading from our point of view because we were making hard contact all night long,” Davis said. “We had about seven or eight line drives or deep fly-ball outs. And as our offense seems frustrating, our guys never let frustration get to them. Also, when we get on base, we’ve really been trying to put pressure on the defense by being more aggressive running the bases. We tell our guys that our goal on the bases is to simply make the defense play pitch and catch under pressure, and the team has really bought into that up to his point by taking an extra base by turning a single into a double when they read the outfielder coming up easy on a throw or forcing a rushed throw and tag that maybe the defense isn’t quite ready to make.”
Davis said his team is playing well defensively early in the season.
“We have been playing really sound defensive behind our pitchers,” he said. “That’s giving our guys on the mound a sense of freedom to pitch to contact.”
Davis said his team is showing a lot of grit, especially late in games.
“We’ve had teams put pressure on us by getting base runners on at vital moments, tie the game and even take leads in the sixth or seventh innings. In the past, we might have put too much pressure on ourselves to respond instead of just continuing to do what had worked for us up to that point.
“This year, we have a sense of calm in those moments. We are continuing to do what had been working. That’s a big testament to our upperclassmen because a lot of those guys have been playing varsity for us for a while. They have matured and grown as ball players. Every bit of success we’ve had up to this point is solely attributed to their growth as ball players.”
