It's crunch time for the baseball Lions as Searcy finds itself currently on the outside looking in on the 5A-East Conference race.
The Lions lost a pair of East games on Tuesday as visiting Batesville swept Searcy 4-1, 7-6. That put the Lions at 6-4 in the 5A East standings in fifth place, a game behind Greene County Tech, Marion and Batesville. Searcy will have an opportunity to make up some of that ground this Tuesday when they travel to Paragould to face Greene County Tech in a East twinbill.
Searcy did get some redemption the following night when the Lions edged Pangburn 3-2 in an extra-innings thriller which went nine innings before a walkoff hit by Eli Wilson finally gave Searcy the non-conference win on an emotional senior night.
“We kind of put ourself in a par position,” Lions head coach Matt Davis said. “We still have a chance to be there. Right now, we are sitting fifth in our conference. It's still not out of the realm of possibility, but we have a hard road ahead of us. I think we realize that.”
It's a tough task for any team, especially on the road, as the Golden Eagles are currently 17-4 on the season and have a home record of 9-2. GCT split its series with Batesville and lost two to league leading Valley View. Tech will also have their hands full the following Tuesday as they close their league schedule against Marion, while Searcy will have the task of facing what appears at this point to be an invincible Valley View team that same day.
“I still believe that if we take care of business and do what we're supposed to do, and clean up some of the defensive side a little bit, I think we have the chance to come out of there with the very least a split,” Davis said. “But it's not out of the realm of possibility that we could come out of there with a sweep if we do what we're supposed to do.”
The only known at this point is that Valley View is qualified for the state tournament regardless of what happens during the next two weeks, and will most likely go on to secure the top seed. But with three spots remaining and four teams within shooting distance of snagging a berth, the endless scenarios of what can and cannot happen tends to get pretty deep in the weeds.
“It certainly wouldn't hurt if we got help from other teams,” Davis said. “Nettleton is playing some really good baseball right now. Paragould, their pitching is stellar, and they play good defense. They could always hurt somebody. We can't worry about that, though, as a team, we have to go out and do what we're supposed to do.”
It can be a hard pill to swallow for a team like the Lions, who for the most part have handled their business this season, but two bad days which resulted in losses to Marion and more recent losses to Batesville have them on the outside looking in.
“That's something that's not lost on us,” Davis said. “Given the fact that we just had one of those bad days. What's kind of harsh for us is, the last three weeks, we've got probably the hardest road for anybody in the conference. It's just kind of the way we drew the luck on it. We can play great baseball throughout the year and then boom, boom, boom, you've got Batesville, Tech and Valley View to end the season.”
It was Kade Ivy who took the win against Pangburn after coming in relief in the seventh inning. The Lions trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh before Wilson tied the game with his first of two big hits. The win made for an emotional roller coaster for the Lions after the big letdown against Batesville just one day prior. But Davis said his guys are ready for the final two weeks, physically and mentally.
“I think it helped having the good game against Pangburn,” Davis said. “It's like ripping a band aid off. If we would have sit on it for a day or two, I don't know what that would have done. But since we got right back on the horse the next day and played a game, I think that helped numb some of the pain. I think we're ok, we will be ready to play come Tuesday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.