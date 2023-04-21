It's crunch time for the baseball Lions as Searcy finds itself currently on the outside looking in on the 5A-East Conference race.

The Lions lost a pair of East games on Tuesday as visiting Batesville swept Searcy 4-1, 7-6. That put the Lions at 6-4 in the 5A East standings in fifth place, a game behind Greene County Tech, Marion and Batesville. Searcy will have an opportunity to make up some of that ground this Tuesday when they travel to Paragould to face Greene County Tech in a East twinbill.

