Despite falling 35-7 to the Cabot Panthers in the season opener last Friday, Searcy coach Zak Clark said she saw some positives.
“Obviously, there is plenty to work on after game one,” Clark said. “At times, we played pretty well. The big thing is in the red zone.”
The Lions were 1 for 4 in the red zone and got the ball to the Cabot 26 another time and did not score.
“We weren’t very good,” Clark said. “That is going to be a big emphasis this week. Basically, we were 1 for 5. I felt like the game was closer.”
Clark said the Lions took the ball to start the game and drove down inside Cabot territory. Once we got there, we missed a couple of chances. We had two more trips to the red zone in the first half. They scored with 11 seconds left in the first half. I felt like, at worst, it should have been 14 all at half.”
Clark said the Panthers’ depth got to his team in the second half.
“Their physicality probably took its toll in the second half,” he said. “In the first half, we were right there. We were moving the ball. We just couldn’t quite convert.”
Clark said several offensive players had outstanding games. Dede Johnson rushed for 112 yards on 15 carries. Daniel
“Daniel Perry played really well,” Clark said. “He scored our only touchdown. He blocked well. He had 11 rushes and four catches. He touched the ball 15 times.”
Clark said Reid Miles was the team’s leading receiver.
Clark said senior defensive back Braden Oliver played well with 13 tackles.
The Lions will travel to Little Rock to play the Class 5A Little Rock Christian Warriors this Friday. Little Rock Christian beat Class 7A Little Rock Central 41-8 last Friday.
“They are a really good team,” Clark said. “They are very explosive offensively. They aren’t near as big and physical up front as Cabot, but they are very good at what they do. You can tell by watching them. They are extremely well coached. They’ve got good players at every position.
“Obviously, it will be a challenge.”
Little Rock Christian tailback Jayvean Dyer-Jones run for 187 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries against Central. The Warriors led 14-0 at halftime.
“ At this point, we just want to get better,” Clark said. “If we go out and execute, we’ll let the chips fall where they may.”
Clark said his team wants to find an identity during non-conference play.
“Don’t get me wrong … any time you go out there, you want to win,” he said. “We understand that it’s not for conference play, but this first two weeks are tough. There some great teams in 6A-East and 6A if we do make the playoffs. This non-conference schedule prepares us for that.”
Kickoff at Little Rock Christian is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.