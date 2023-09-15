The Searcy Lions golf team took part in two events this past week, taking on El Dorado both times in the process.
The Lions traveled to the Mystic Creek course on Wednesday for a match against Nashville and El Dorado. Individual results from that event were sophomore Alex Miller with an 89, freshman Maddox Ball with a 94, junior Jonas James with a 96, sophomore Brantly Jones also with a 96 and Jagger Francis with a 102 total.
The Lions took second place during Monday’s meet against winner El Dorado and Paragould. El Dorado won with a 334 team total, with Searcy close behind with 348 and the Rams further back with a 431 total.
The hottest battle on the course was for Medalist honors at the event, with Lions ace Luke Killough in a battle with El Dorado’s Keaton Michael, who edged Killough 76-77. Alex Miller finished with an 84 for Searcy, with Jagger Francis scoring an 89, Brantly Jones with a 98 and Jonas James with a 107 for the meet.
In the JV match, Maddox Ball scored a 117 and Brenden Jackson scored a 118.
The Lady Lions edged El Dorado to win the girls’ event with an overall team score of 298. Carmella McFarland and Ryne Gosdin led the way, each with scores of 99 on the day, while Eva Duncan finished at 100 and Catalina Hillis with a 101 in the event. El Dorado’s Daphny Chen earned Medalist honors with a meet low of 89 points. Searcy’s Andrea Gray won the one-on-one JV face off against El Dorado’s Avelyn Chen 110-114.
