The Searcy Lions golf team took part in two events this past week, taking on El Dorado both times in the process.

The Lions traveled to the Mystic Creek course on Wednesday for a match against Nashville and El Dorado. Individual results from that event were sophomore Alex Miller with an 89, freshman Maddox Ball with a 94, junior Jonas James with a 96, sophomore Brantly Jones also with a 96 and Jagger Francis with a 102 total.

