It was everything most would expect from a scrimmage game with bright spots and exposed weaknesses as Searcy hosted Wynne at Lion Stadium on Tuesday night. The visiting Yellowjackets came out on top 35-7 on the scoreboard, but the final two quarters were essentially junior-varsity series, and that’s when Wynne took advantage scoringwise on a couple of interceptions that turned into touchdowns, and a stop in the red zone on defense.
Lions head coach Zak Clark was up front with his concern following the scrimmage.
“We’ve got to get better, real quick,” Clark said. “I mean it wasn’t all bad, but I felt like it should have been 21 all. When the starters played in the first half with a chance to go down and score there at the end, from an execution standpoint. You expect to make some mistakes, and that’s why we have these scrimmage games.
“Offensively, we can’t stop ourselves, and defensively, we’ve got to pick up a stop.”
Searcy’s defense handled the Yellowjackets’ Flexbone rushing attack well at times, but gave up some key third-down rushes to allow the chains to keep moving. Offensively, the first-team offense moved the ball consistently, making their way to the red zone before Wynne’s stingy secondary took over.
“Yeah, they’re a good team, but right now, it’s about us,” Clark said. “Right now, there’s only one non-conference game, and then we’ve got nine conference games, so hopefully that was a wake-up call.”
Searcy answered the first Yellowjacket score when junior quarterback Tyler Strickland connected with senior receiver Caleb Cunningham on an eight-yard pass play midway through the first quarter. That would tie the game at 7 all, but that’s where the scoring stopped for Searcy.
One big bright spot for the Lions was senior running back Demetrick Johnson, who had a number of impressive runs against a big, physical Wynne defense.
“I thought he ran the ball well,” Clark said. “We had some miscommunication on some fronts that they ran. We know what DD is capable of, what kind of running back he is. He’s explosive and is capable of hitting a home run at any point.”
The Yellowjackets moved the ball on the ground during their final possession of the first half until they reached the Searcy 35-yard line. That’s when they caught the secondary sleeping on a long touchdown pass play that gave them a 20-7 lead.
“It’s hard to evaluate against the Flexbone,” Clark said. “You’re not going to see it a whole lot. Just overall, I wasn’t terribly happy with our effort.”
The Lions finished with 290 yards of total offense. Strickland was 14 of 22 for 140 yards and a touchdown and interception with a longest pass play of 20 yards. Johnson had 12 carries for 57 yards through two quarters of play. Senior Harley Sawtelle had 6 receptions for 69 yards, while Cunningham had 4 catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore running back Braxton Jackson led the way on the JV group with 4 rushes for 41 yards, including a 28-yard run.
The Lions will open the regular season next Friday with their only non-conference game of the season at Batesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.