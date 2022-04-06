The Searcy Lions baseball team got back on track by sweeping the Paragould Rams 11-1 and 10-0 on Tuesday.
With the wins, the Lions are now 10-6 overall and 4-2 in 5A-East play. They have won 6 of their past 7 games.
In the first game, Searcy pitcher Ckyler Tengler pitched a complete game, going 5 innings. He allowed only 2 hits and 1 run while striking out 9.
In the second game, Owenn Marino pitched a complete-game 1-hitter over 6 innings. He struck out 7.
“Ckyler and Owenn both pitched great,” Searcy coach Matt Davis said. “They both pitched to the game plan well and let their pitches be affective and didn’t try to do too much, which sometimes can be easy to do as a pitcher when your team has built a sizable lead for you.
“They attacked the zone all night to get ahead in counts, and that forced Paragould to take a lot of defensive swings at pitches that they didn’t want to swing at.”
Davis said pitching is the key for his team.
“When any of our pitchers step on the mound, we feel like they will give us a chance to compete,” he said. “But with Ckyler and Owenn and the way they pitched yesterday, it really gives the entire team, offensively and defensively, a feeling of assurance and ease. We know they will do their job and keep us in a position to compete for as long as possible.
“Last night, our offense replied that favor by scoring early and continued to score. That allowed Ckyler and Owenn to pitch with that same assurance and ease they seem to give us every time they step on the mound.”
In the first game, Searcy’s Reid Mile was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs.
Daniel Perry scored 3 runs to lead the charge. Braden Oliver, courtesy running for Tengler, scored twice. Also scoring 2 runs each were Conner Barnett and Miles. Also scoring runs were Kaleb Barnett and Trey Crossen.
In the second game, Tengler and Kaleb Barnett each had 2 hits.
Scoring 2 runs each were Kade Ivy Miles, Kaleb Barnett and Crossen. Also scoring were Samuel Wilson and Jett Gray, who was courtesy running for Tengler, who played catcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.