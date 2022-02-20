The Searcy Lions and Beebe Badgers wrestling teams made good showings in the Class 5A state tournament at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock on Friday and Saturday.
The Lions finished fifth with 158 points. The Badgers finished 10th with 64.5 points.
Van Buren won the state championship with 191 points. Lake Hamilton was the state runner-up with 187.5 points.
Searcy’s Shane Sickles scored 26 points as he won the 106-pound state title, beating Van Buren’s Dakota Fenwick.
Xavion Floyd finished as the state runner-up in the 113-pound weight class, scoring 22 points. He lost to Greenwood’s Antonia Martinez in the finals.
Wade Moore placed sixth in the 126-pound weight class.
Alex Pena finished as the state runner-up in the 132-pound weight class. He lost to Van Buren’s Trevor Edelen in the finals.
Aiden Simpson placed sixth in the 138-pound weight class.
Grant Lawson finished fifth in the 152-pound weight class. He beat Van Buren’s Marin Alex Lopez in the fifth-place match.
Evan Duchamp finished sixth in the 170-pound weight class.
Gunner Massingill finished sixth in the 182-pound weight class.
D.J. Brooks finished sixth in the 195-pound weight class.
Eli Wilson finished as the state runner-up in the heavyweight division. He lost to Russellville’s Trevion Taylor in the finals.
Searcy coach Jerry Evans said his team had a “great tournament.”
“The kids really battled hard,” Evans said. “We gave ourselves an opportunity to score well. We came up short in a couple of matches. We were excited to get a state champion on the podium. Having four all-state wrestlers is another big accomplishment. Having 10 out of our 14 kids medal, it makes me extremely proud of the team we have right now.”
Sickles, who won the 106-pound state title, finished is a sophomore. He finished sixth a year ago as a freshman.
“After the state tournament last year, he really invested a lot of his time,” Evans said. “He got extra practices in. He battled all year.”
Sickles had previously lost three matches to Fenwick.
“We knew if he could make it to the finals, he would have an opportunity,” Evans said. “He took advantage of the opportunity.”
Sickles beat Fenwick 10-8.
“He got up on points fairly quickly,” Evans said. “He was able to reach his goal of being a state champion.”
Beebe’s Josh Doyle finished sixth in the 106-pound weight class.
Clay Queen was the state runner-up in the 145-pound weight class. He lost to Lake Hamilton’s Titan Jackson in the finals.
Daniel Fitch finished third in the 195-pound weight class. He beat Mountain Home’s Noah Legg in the third-place match.
