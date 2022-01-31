The Searcy Lions picked up their first 5A-East conference road win Friday, beating the Nettleton Raiders 69-65 on Friday.
With the win, Searcy improves to 12-9 overall and 3-4 in league play. The Lions were previously 0-3 in league play again from the Lions Den in Searcy.
Searcy led 18-15 after one quarter and 40-36 at halftime. Each team scored 29 points in the second half.
Cameron Hicks led the Lions with 20 points. Ckyler Tengler had 14. Isaiah Carlos scored 13. Braden Watson had 9. Bryce Theobold scored 7. Zyron Williams had 5. Dash Stevenson added a free throw.
White County Central Lady Bears
White County Central fell to Salem 41-24 on Friday.
Salem led 25-8 after one quarter and 39-11 at halftime.
Kalista Altom led White County Central with 8 points. Gabriella Hancock had 5. Scoring 4 each were Taylor Moffett and McKenzie Massey. Makali Alton had 2. Ava Parker added a free throw.
