lifting

The Searcy Lions get in a team workout in the weight room of the SHS Field House early Thursday morning.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

The monotony of summer football practices can be tricky to avoid, but the Searcy Lions have mixed it up during the month of June with 7-on-7 play and team camps. The Lions had a productive outing on Wednesday at the annual Conway team camp alongside some Class 7A staples in Conway and North Little Rock, along with a number of 5A-Central Conference schools. Parkview, Maumelle and Morrilton were on hand for the camp, as well as 5A-East Conference foe Marion.

“We had a really good team camp,” Lions head coach Zac Clark said. “We go to Conway every year, and that's the best we've competed at that camp, so that was encouraging. This is a fun group. They play hard, and they seem to like football and competing. We're not there yet, but we've got some young guys who are coming on. We will probably end up starting four or five sophomores, and they've really helped.”

