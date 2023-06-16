The monotony of summer football practices can be tricky to avoid, but the Searcy Lions have mixed it up during the month of June with 7-on-7 play and team camps. The Lions had a productive outing on Wednesday at the annual Conway team camp alongside some Class 7A staples in Conway and North Little Rock, along with a number of 5A-Central Conference schools. Parkview, Maumelle and Morrilton were on hand for the camp, as well as 5A-East Conference foe Marion.
“We had a really good team camp,” Lions head coach Zac Clark said. “We go to Conway every year, and that's the best we've competed at that camp, so that was encouraging. This is a fun group. They play hard, and they seem to like football and competing. We're not there yet, but we've got some young guys who are coming on. We will probably end up starting four or five sophomores, and they've really helped.”
Some of those sophomores Clark mentioned were Kobe White at flex tight end, who Clark said plays with tough physicality, as well as Cooper Jones at slot receiver and middle linebacker Lawson Wimberley.
“Those are all sophomores who will start,” Clark said. “For young kids, they are playing great. And we've got two or three offensive linemen who will get in the mix, and a defensive lineman or two. We could have as many seven sophomores starting, which is not typically ideal, but we're excited about these kids. This sophomore bunch, we've got a lot of linemen, linebacker/tight end types, and they are a physical group.”
Teams are allowed eight competition days during the summer, split between 7-on-7 tournaments and team camps. At least three teams are required to hold a team camp, where offenses and defenses rotate in and out, sometimes after one play and other times after an entire possession series.
7-on-7 tournaments usually feature six or eight teams for a session comprised of local teams who are all geographically close, up to 32 teams in large-scale tournaments which usually span multiple days and feature teams from all around the region. For 7-on-7, usually only helmets are worn with a practice jersey or even team T-shirts, while team camps will got helmets and shoulder pads, though they are typically still not full contact.
“You get a lot of different looks,” Clark said of team camps. “Offensively, you may go one snap or four downs, and see lots of different kinds of coverages. It's a good way for those guys to learn, and it's competitive. At the end, you will usually drive it out and try to score. Yesterday, we probably had a total combined of over 100 snaps.”
One difference for Searcy over the past year has been a more consistent weight-training program. Clark noted that most of the roster has benefitted from an increased focus on regular lifting.
“Every guy except one from ninth through 12th grade was in a weight-lifting class during the day,” Clark said. “Guys that play multiple sports, typically, it's hard to get those guys in the weight room. We were able to get them in during the day, and we are seeing tremendous benefits from that, to have a year-round weight lifting program. Guys got stronger all year instead of that big gap in the winter or the spring. I think that's the main reason why we have so many sophomores who are physically ready to help and contribute.”
Following the dead period at the end of the month, the Lions will take advantage of a large-scale 7-on-7 tournament in their backyard with the Sonic Air-Raid tournament hosted across town by Harding Academy. The returning tournament will take place on July 14-15 and will feature 28 teams representing four different states.
Local football fans have been treated to Searcy-Harding Academy scrimmages in years' past at the Air-Raid tourney, and a 2023 showdown between the two teams would undoubtedly be an exciting matchup if it comes to fruition.
“I'm sure the kids know each other,” Clark said. “So, I imagine it would be pretty competitive and fun for all the kids. It's a great tournament. They do a great job, and the sponsors do a great job. There are plenty of fields and room, and you see a ton of teams that come through there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.