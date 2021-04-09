Second-year Searcy Lions football coach Kenny Simpson said his team is working hard for the 2021 season, which kicks off against Cabot in Week 0 this August.
Simpson was hired in mid-June 2020 to replace Mark Kelley, who led the Lions to the Class 6A state championship in 2019. Simpson came to Searcy after a successful tenure at Southside High School near Batesville.
“It’s going well,” Simpson said. “The first year is kind of a blur. I got here late, and I was trying to get to know the kids. I think this year has been a lot better as far as forming relationships.”
The Lions finished 4-7 a year ago, losing to Little Rock Parkview in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
After starting the 2020 season with losses to Cabot and Little Rock Christian, the Lions reeled off four consecutive wins over Batesville, Sheridan, West Memphis and Marion before ending the regular season with losses to Pine Bluff, Jonesboro, El Dorado and Sylvan Hills.
Simpson said his team has around 80 players in the offseason program.
“A lot of our kids are multisport athletes, which I’m a big fan of,” Simpson said. “In offseason, we’re realistically looking at having 50-60 in there depending upon the season.”
When Simpson was hired to be the Lions coach, it was in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was hard,” he said. “To me, one of the things I enjoy most about coaching is forming relationships with the kids. That is why I coach. That is hard to do when you are trying to get ready for a game in six weeks.
“The kids responded. I was very pleased. I thought everybody bought into what we were trying to do. They played hard. It has been much more enjoyable now, having a little more time with an offseason.”
Simpson said his team in 2020 had a bull’s-eye on its back because the Lions were the defending state champions.
“I’m sure every team had us circled on the schedule,” Simpson said. “That’s rightfully so. On offense, we had eight new starters, a bunch of kids getting their first reps, a new system and a new coach. It proved to be a challenge. I don’t want to make excuses but we came out and played as hard as we could.
“It could have been a very difficult situation had our kids not been such good kids.”
The Lions are set to start spring practice April 26.
“It will be a competition,” Simpson said. “We’re trying to build depth. Last year, we did not have enough depth. At this level, you’ve got to have quite a few kids who can contribute on a Friday night. That’s what we’ve been trying to do all offseason.
“We’ll look forward to the spring practice. Anytime you are doing football, it’s about evaluating your players, seeing who is going to be able to give you some help. I’m sure we’ll have some positional competition, and that will be interesting to see how that works out as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.