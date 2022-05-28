This is the first in a series of articles highlighting White County athletes who will be participating in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Games on June 24 and 25 in Conway.
Two former Searcy Lions football players will get to suit up one more time wearing their Searcy helmets June 25.
Offensive lineman William Marshall and receiver Daniel Perry Jr. are members of the East squad, which will play the West during the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star football game at Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas at Conway. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Both players were three-year starters for the Lions. When they were sophomores, Marshall and Perry helped the Lions win the Class 6A state championship.
As a senior, Marshall helped the Lions gain 4,504 yards in total offense. Perry caught 47 passes for 517 yards and 3 touchdowns. He rushed for 219 yards on 52 carries. He scored one rushing touchdown. He also had 210 yards in kickoff returns.
“Both of them are just great kids,” said Searcy coach Zak Clark, who is entering his second season as coach of the Lions. “They were good leaders on our team. I enjoyed coaching them. I was really fortunate to have those guys.”
Perry has played football since he was in the third grade. He also played basketball and baseball for the Lions.
“It’s a huge honor to be selected to the all-star team,” Perry said. “I”ve played football since I was in the third grade. I was always outside playing football with my friends, from 2-hand touchdown to full on tackle. I was always the youngest playing with the older kids.”
Perry said it was an honor to play for his hometown Lions.
“It meant everything to me,” he said. “The love from the town is just something I’ll never forget. The atmosphere is amazing at games, and the support is like no other.”
Perry said winning the state title as a sophomore was his favorite year to play football.
“It was one of the best years in Searcy High School sports,” he said. “To me, I was actually a huge part, playing corner back.”
Searcy beat Benton in the title game. Perry forced three turnovers in the 1-point win.
Perry said he wants to play football at the collegiate level but has not made a decision yet.
Marshall said getting picked for the all-star game is great accomplishment.
“Getting selected for the all-star game is a big honor,” he said. “To get recognized for your sport is amazing.”
Marshall, who does not play any other sports, took up football when he was 10.
“Playing for the Searcy Lions is great,” he said. “We are not just a football team. We’re a family that cares about each other.”
Marshall said winning the state title in 2019 was a highlight.
“The 2019 state championship team was probably my favorite year playing football,” he said “I was one of the four sophomores who started. I got to start every game. It was a dream to win a state championship, especially in my first varsity year.”
Marshall said he plans to attend college in the fall.
