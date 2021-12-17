The Searcy Lions finished the Lyon College Invitational with a 56-36 loss to Thayer, Missouri, on Dec. 11 in Batesville.
Searcy trailed 22-17 at halftime and 36-26 after three quarters.
Bryce Theobold led Searcy with 15 points. Cameron Hicks and Isaiah Carlos had 8 points each. Dash Stevenson had 3. Isaac Gardner had 2.
The Lions advanced to the championship game with a 59-49 win over Westside Greers Ferry in the semifinals.
Searcy trailed 12-9 after one quarter and 26-21 at halftime.
Carlos led Searcy with 16 points. Hicks had 15. Theobold added 10. Zyron Williams and Andrew Laird had 5 points each. Ckyler Tengler scored 4. Braden Watson had 2.
Harding Academy Wildcats
The Harding Academy Wildcats, the defending Class 3A state champions, lost to Pangburn 60-57 in overtime in their season opener, just three days after the end of the football season.
The score was tied 55-55 after regulation play.
Jackson Fox scored the Wildcats’ only points in overtime.
Harding Academy led 14-13 after one quarter and 29-25 at halftime in the first game for new coach Trey Jameson.
Fox led Harding Academy with 17 points. Landon Koch had 16. Levi Mercer scored 11. Kayden Swindle had 8. Kyle Ferrie had 3. Wyatt Simmons added 2.
Bald Knob Bulldogs
The Bald Knob Bulldogs won two games last week
Bald Knob beat Mountain View 48-43 and Newport 46-45 in overtime.
In the win over Newport, Bald Knob outscored the Greyhouds 10-9 in the extra period.
Braden Davis led Bald Knob with 19 points. Ethan Nixon and Michael Knight had 8 points each. Elijah Bradley had 4. Scoring 3 each were Micah Story and Travis Kersey. Samuel Brewer had 1.
In the win over Mountain View, Davis led Bald Knob with 24 points. Kersey had 10. Story had 6. Ethan Nixon had 3. Knight and Brewer had 2 points each. Bradley added a free throw.
White County Central
Lady Bears
White County Central knocked off Midland 38-22.
White County Central led 12-8 after one quarter and 22-10 at halftime.
McKenzie Massey led the Lady Bears with 10 points. Destiny Clark had 9. Kalista Altom 7. Kyra Cude had 5. Gabriella Hancock scored 3. Scoring 2 each were Jaci Beals and Taylor Moffett.
Harding Academy
Lady Wildcats
Harding Academy knocked off Pangburn 50-47 on Tuesday night.
Harding Academy led 13-12 after one quarter and 22-19 at halftime.
Calle Citty led Harding Academy with 23 points. McKenney Sheffield had 6. Scoring 5 each were Jama Akpanudo and Eva Abraham. Raquel Webb had 2.
Brynlee Huggins led Pangburn with 16 points. Haylee Phillips had 10. Kelsie Houston had 5. Kaylie Waire had 4. Scoring 3 each were Liberty Langley and Kandyce Reed, Rivers McKee added 2.
Searcy Lady Lions
The Searcy Lady Lions lost to West Side Greers Ferry 48-36 in the consolation round of the Lyon College Invitational.
West Side led 13-10 after one quarter and 26-19 at halftime.
Irena Shala led Searcy with 10 points. Eva Roberts had 7. Sara Daniel had 5 points and 7 rebounds. Sara McCain scored 4. Avery Meadows and Keke Turner had 3 points each. Jayden Bowman and Blair Henry had 2 points each.
Searcy lost to Wynne 47-36 in the Lyon tournament.
Wynne led 15-10 after one quarter. Searcy rallied to lead 16-15 at halftime.
Wynne took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Lions 20-6.
Turner led Searcy with 16 points. McCain had 6. Scoring 4 each were Bowman and Meadows. Scoring 2 each were Shala, Daniel and Henry.
