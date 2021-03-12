LITTLE ROCK — The Searcy Lions and Beebe Badgers had outstanding efforts in the Class 5A state wrestling tournament at the Jack Stephens Center last week.
Searcy finished fifth in the team standings with 138.5 points. Greenwood won the state championship with 293 points. Beebe was 10th with 87 points.
Searcy’s Aiden Vaughn and Beebe’s Clay Queen competed for state championships but came up short.
Vaughn lost to Greenwood’s Ty Moose in the championship match of the 138-pound weight class. Moose won by pin 30 seconds into the match.
Vaughn had a first-round bye then beat Van Buren’s Tommy Evans by pin at the 1:47 mark. Vaughn then beat Titan Jackson of Hamburg by pin before losing to Moose in the finals.
Queen lost to Mountain Home’s Austin Callies 12-0 in the championship match of the 145-pound weight class.
Queen had a first-round bye then beat Lake Hamilton’s Plyler Oseguera 15-9 in the semifinals.
Other top finishers for Searcy included Shane Sickles, who finished sixth in the 106-pound weight class. Xavion Floyd finished fifth in the 113-pound division. Beau Vest was fifth in the 120-pound class. Matthew Gale was fifth in the 126-pound class. Alex Pena was fourth in the 132-pound class. Chris Randall was fifth in the 152-pound class. Gunnar Massingill was fifth in the 170-pound weight class.
For Beebe, J.K. Johnson was fourth in the 120-pound class. Tanner McCartney finished third in the 220-pound weight class.
