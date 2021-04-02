The Searcy Lions traveled an hour and a half away from home to Jonesboro for the finals of the Pinkett-Mezza Invitational on Thursday a day after sweeping a conference doubleheader.
The championship game of the Mayflower tournament was postponed because of severe weather March 27 with Searcy scheduled to face Valley View. The game was played at Valley View on Thursday with the Blazers coming away with a 7-3 win.
Searcy led 1-0 after the top of the third inning. Mathis Foster was hit by a pitch and scored on a double by Daniel Perry Jr. The Blazers came back with three runs in the bottom of the frame to lead 3-1.
Searcy cut the deficit to 3-2 in the top of the fourth. Kade Ivy led off with a single and scored. Valley View then scored three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to lead 7-2.
Searcy’s last run came in the top of the seventh. Kyle Walker walked and scored on a ground out by Foster.
Searcy had only three hits in the game. Ckyler Tengler had a double in the second inning. Ivy and Perry each had singles.
Searcy’s 5A-East conference doubleheader against Nettleton also was postponed a day because of rainy weather, but the Lions had little problem adjusting to the change from Tuesday to Wednesday. They won the first game 6-4 and the nightcap 19-5.
In the first game, Searcy scored a run in the bottom of the second. Tengler doubled and scored when Ivy reached on an error.
The Lions scored four runs in the bottom of the third. Foster, Reid Carpenter, Perry and Tengler each scored runs.
Searcy’s last run came in the bottom of the fifth. Perry singled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ivy.
Searcy had seven hits. Carpenter, Foster and Perry each had two hits.
In the second game, Searcy scored twice in the third, seven times in the fourth, twice in the sixth and eight times in the seventh.
Reid Miles and Luis Armon led Searcy with three runs scored apiece. Scoring twice were Carpenter, Foster, Tengler and Connor Barnett.
Armon got the win for the Lions. He gave up five runs, two earned, in seven innings of work. He struck out five.
