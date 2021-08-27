The wait is over.
A late August night, warm temperature with a nice summer breeze and high school football makes the summer night perfect.
Searcy opened the 2021 football season at home at Lions Stadium against Cabot.
Cabot offense scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter and never gave up the lead or the football game.
Cabot defeated Searcy 35-7, but Lions coach Zak Clark said after the game his team worked hard and they didn’t quit but Clark said that the Panthers are physical team that is good.
“They are so physical and they are really a good team. They are an experienced team and they over whelmed us a little bit,” Clark said. “But our guys competed we just did not capitalize in the red zone but we were moving the ball all night.”
Leading the Panthers’ offense senior running back Mason Bell, carried the ball 76 yards in the first half, he finished the night carrying the football 18 times for 90 yards.
Cabot coach Scott Reed said that his team has not had a running game like they had against the Lions in a long time.
“He had a great night and we saw that coming into tonight’s game,” Reed said about Bell’s performance. “We never had a running out put like that and that was good to see.”
Reed said he was impressed with his team’s ability to play hard and clean against the Lions.
In the second quarter Searcy’s defense was able to create a fumble that gave the ball on a good spot and setting up the offense.
Lions quarterback Ckyler Tengler had his team in position to get the ball into the end zone.
With a good combination of running backs Daniel Perry able to punch the ball in the middle of the field.
His partner in the back field Dede Johnson was able to gain good yardage off tackle
The running game for the Lions was able to force the Panthers defense to bend but the chance to score some points was picked off in the end zone.
Tengler set up in the pocket, his receiver faded across the goal line and the cut toward his right only to have Cabot’s defensive back Micah Morrison crossed in front of the Lions pass receiver Reid Miles in the end zone, stopping the Lions potential scoring drive.
Clark said it is a team game and they work together as a team. They will work together as a team and they will get better as a team.
