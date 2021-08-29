The hiatus is over and it is time for high school football to be back in the state of Arkansas and that includes Searcy High School. A new football season with a new football coach and expectations of a great football season for the Lions.
It was a perfect late summer evening for a football game at Lions Stadium, the temperature was warm enough, complete with a nice gentle summer breeze and if the Lions could have taken care of business in the red zone, the night air would have been filled with celebration.
Searcy’s defense gave up 21 unanswered points in the first half and fell to Cabot 35-7, which does look bad on paper but the Lions made the Panthers work hard for the victory by playing hard.
Searcy coach Zak Clark is the third football coach for the Lions in three years, he was confident about the Lions during the game against the Panthers. He was impressed by his team’s ability to work hard against the Panthers and with the ability to move the football.
Clark said after the game that playing football is a team sport and that the offense, defense and special teams all work as a unit, as a team and the Lions are going to continue to be an improving football team.
“I still think we have a chance to be a really good team. They are so physical and they are really a good team,” Clark said about the Panthers after the game. “They are an experienced team and they overwhelmed us a little bit but our guys competed. We just didn’t capitalize in the red zone but we did move the ball all night.”
Cabot coach Scott Reed said that the Panthers showed up and surprised him by producing a running game that has been missing from the Panther’s offense for a long time.
The longest run of the night by the Panthers came in the second quarter , when senior wide receiver Braden Jay took the hand off from his senior quarterback Grant Freeman. Jay got around the left end, turned up the field and ran for 88 yards to score the Panther’s second touchdown of the game. Jay scored the first touchdown of the game when caught a 19-yard pass from Freeman.
“He is dynamic,” Reed said about Jay. “He can score and he can score from a long way away, which is important.”
Leading the Panthers rushing game against the Lions, senior running back Mason Bell ran the ball 22 times for 137 yards but he did not find the end zone. Cabot’s rushing game against the Lions defense produced 355 yards and the Panthers used six different running backs against the Lions.
The ground game for the Lions had some success against the Panthers as Clark released the combination of Dede Johnson and Daniel Perry. They both found some holes at the line of scrimmage. Perry did carry the football across the goal line with a one-yard plunge into the end zone for the Lions only touchdown of the game.
Perry finished the night with just 38 yards, most of the rushes came through the middle of the line of scrimmage. Johnson ran for 95 yards against the Panthers as he was able to get into the secondary from off tackle and around the ends. The running game for the Lions finished the game with 161 yards.
“He is a do-it-all guy and everybody knows about him,” Clark said. “He really played well without the ball in his hand.”
Searcy quarterback Ckyler Tengler showed some signs in managing the Lions offense, he moved the team down the field but could only get just one touchdown drive for the Lions.
In the second quarter, the Lions defense forced a Cabot fumble, which the Lions recovered and forced momentum to follow the Lions.
Tengler took control of the offense and looked like he was having some success, the running game was finding some room to open up some passing opportunities for the Lions.
With the football resting on the Cabot’s 28-yard line, Tengler broke the huddle, got his team in formation and he took the snap.
Tengler stood tall in the pocket, he followed his receiver into the end zone, through the ball at the break but only to have Cabot’s defensive back Micah Morrison step in between Reid Miles and the football.
“We are going to go how Ckyler goes,” Clark said. “He is very talented. He makes improvements everyday, he has just got to be more consistent.”
Next week the Searcy Lions will be on the road to play Little Rock Christian, who will be entering the game 1-0, the game is scheduled for Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
