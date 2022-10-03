El Dorado controlled things most of the way as the Searcy Lions lost to the Wildcats 56-35 Friday night in a 6A-East Conference game.
The loss drops Searcy to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in East play. The Wildcats improved to 2-3 and 2-2 through the first half of the season.
The Lions fell behind 21-7 to start the second quarter, but fought back moments later under stressful conditions. Facing third down and 30, junior quarterback Tyler Strickland found senior back Dede Johnson on a screen route that turned into a 39-yard touchdown play to cut El Dorado's lead to 21-14. But the Wildcats would answer before the half for a 28-14 lead.
The second half featured plenty of points put up by both teams, but El Dorado was able to maintain the gap established in the first half, and actually able to expand it some more going into the fourth quarter.
The Lions will try to put home field advantage to good use this Friday when they host Marion at Lions Stadium. The Patriots are also coming off a tough 6A-East loss after getting blistered by Benton 13-55 last week for their first conference loss so far. Marion is 3-2 and 3-1 in the East standings.
