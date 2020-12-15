It was a tale of two halves on a chilly night in the city of Searcy and what started out to look really good for the Searcy Lions went really bad, resulting in a narrow loss.
What was good for the Lions is that they were able to jumped out early in the game against El Dorado in the first quarter. Searcy scored 14 points, with 12 points coming from the free throw line, as the Wildcats looked out of sync and struggled to find any success on either end of the court.
With all the good things that the Lions did in the first half, it just was not enough to get them to the finish line with a victory.
El Dorado High School used a 16-0 run at the start of the third quarter and tied the ball game with 1:32 at 41-41 in the quarter before boarding the bus for the three-hour bus ride back home with a 69-64 comeback win.
“Our guys were really timid at the start with a really early touch fouls called on us; we had two guys get called real quick. We were going to play our defense,” El Dorado head coach James Porter said. “When you get up, press the ball, communicate and do everything that we know how to do, there is some extra motivation thrown in there but with all that is said and done, they just came out and executed.”
Searcy junior point guard Braden Watson took control of his team in the second quarter. He took nine shots and made eight and finished the first half with 22 points. He finished the game leading all scorers with 33 points for the Lions and senior guard A’Marion Brisoe helped his team with 12 points.
Searcy head coach Wayne Herren said he told his team at halftime that the first four minutes of the second half would be critical for the Lions.
Herren was right. He watched from his seat on the bench and glared at his team standing up in front of his bench as the Wildcats came back out onto the dark varnish wooden court of the Lions’ Den with a trap defense that caused the Lions to panic.
The trap defense by the Wildcats caused the Lions to be sloppy with the ball which created fast-break opportunities for the Wildcats, who scored 27 points in the third quarter.
“You have to give El Dorado credit, they put pressure on us and we didn’t handle it. They came out and we told our guys at halftime in the locker room the first four minutes in the third quarter would be crucial,” Herren said. “With a team that you have a chance to get them down in that kind of situation, we did not take care of business. We came out and we were not ready to play. I guess halftime sometimes can be bad when you are on a roll but what we did tonight was inexcusable.”
Forcing the Lions to make passes that were not crisp, that had no target but instead the basketball was just lifted up and lofted into the air, according to Porter, is the design of the Wildcats' trap defense.
“They played hard from start to finish. They came out and were shelled-shocked from a three-hour drive but we continue to preach at them to play hard with every second and be a good teammates,” Porter said. “On our trap, we are not trying to get steals, we are trying to get steals from the pass. We pressure the ball and get into the ball handler’s vision and try to make them throw a long, loopy pass that we can go and pick off.”
El Dorado senior power forward Jarmel Love scored 21 points and was able to grab six rebounds for the Wildcats. Junior David Aryee scored 15 points and he grabbed seven rebounds for the Wildcats.
“We had no sense of urgency in the second half and it snowballed and we never responded in the third quarter,” Herren said. “We did bounce back in the fourth quarter and we did answer a little. They rattled us tonight and they did a good job in turning us over and we got out of our game and we've got to get that fixed before conference play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.