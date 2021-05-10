Searcy snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating the Warriors 4-1, and ended the 15-game winning streak of Little Rock Christain.
Searcy coach Matt Davis started senior pitcher Reid Carpenter but he was lifted from the game by Davis and he placed the baseball into the hand of senior relief pitcher Luis Armon.
Carpenter was walking off the mound in the second inning when Davis informed him of the decision. Carpenter pleaded his case with his coach to stay on the mound.. He only worked two innings, he did not give up a run, he only allowed just one hit and struck out two batters and issued two walks.
Davis and his coaching staff anticipated that from Carpenter and he demonstrated that he is a competitor out on the diamond, you want to hear that from a leader and especially from your senior pitcher.
Armon went to work in the third inning and the first Warrior batter that dug in at the plate, junior shortstop Reid Bowman. He found an Armon fastball with too much of the plate and Bowman hit the ball hard in the left center gap for a double.
Bowman scored the only run for the Warriors when sophomore catcher Charlie Carter singled into right field giving the Little Rock Christian Academy the short-lived lead.
Armon worked himself out of the inning, he gained confidence with his off speed pitches and was able to control the slider in the strike zone. Armon worked five innings and finished the game with three strikeouts, he allowed three hits but he only allowed one base on balls.
“He is a bulldog,” Davis said of Armon. “He is that guy who must pitch to contact and he is not afraid about it and he did a good job tonight and the defense played tight behind him. To pitch in his last game and to get the win - a great moment for him.”
With two outs recorded in the fourth inning Little Rock Christian Academy starting pitcher Grayson O’dwyer gave up a base on balls to Ckyler Tengler, he came home after Daniel Perry Junior made no mistake with a pitch that he had been waiting on a fastball, he hit the ball into right center field almost to the warning track.
Perry scored the tie breaking run, when Kade Ivy lifted a fly ball into the sky toward right field, the wind pushed the ball back into the infield and second baseman Will Coffman was struggling to find the ball and getting under the ball.
The ball came down from the sky and hit Coffman’s glove, bounced out before he could squeeze the glove closed and the baseball fell to the dirt, the Lions had the lead and would not let it go.
Searcy scored one run in the fifth inning and one more run in the sixth inning but both runs were unearned runs because of fielding errors made by the Warriors defense.
Armon, Carpenter and Kyle Walker finished their high school careers on the diamond with one last minute on the field and with a win.
“For our seniors it has been a rough couple of weeks but so few teams can end their season on a win” Davis said. “We are proud of these three guys. These three are quality young men and that is more important than the quality of how they play the game of baseball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.