The Searcy Lions started off their 6A-East Conference schedule with a vital road victory over Sheridan in a 49-40 shootout on Friday.
The Lions (2-0, 1-1 conf.) accumulated over 600 yards of offense as the defense had to make halftime adjustments to account for the Yellowjackets’ wide-open passing game. The host team put up four touchdowns in the first half, all off of long balls. Searcy went into halftime tied with the ‘Jackets 28-28, and made a key defensive stop early in the third quarter to set the tone for the remainder.
Sheridan (0-2, 0-1) set themselves up in the Lions’ red zone to start the second half courtesy of a turnover, but Searcy’s defense stood strong with a big quarterback sack on third down for a loss of 15 yards based off the pursuit of Charles Thompson to drive the Yellowjackets out of field goal range. From there, senior quarterback Tyler Strickland and the offense marched downfield for the go-ahead score. Searcy never trailed or tied Sheridan from that point forward.
“To me, that was kind of the sequence of the game, right there,” Lions head coach Zak Clark said. “The game was not as clean as I would have liked. But we were able to hit some big plays. We talked about starting faster than what we did last year. We know the schedule gets tougher starting this week, so I think to have that confidence – it shouldn’t change our entire mindset, but it sure does feel better to be 2-0 as opposed to 0-2.”
Strickland was 18 of 26 passing for 289 yards and 2 touchdowns with 2 interceptions, and also had 11 carries for 85 yards. Ricky Love 15 carries for 183 yards and 3 touchdowns. Love also had a 77-yard reception for a touchdown. Cooper Jones had 6 receptions for 93 yards. Cotton Parker had 14 carries for 66 yards.
There are mixed opinions when it comes to this week’s opponent Sylvan Hills. The Bears have struggled during the opening weeks, getting shut out by Maumelle 20-0 in the season opener three weeks ago before suffering a 48-7 loss to fifth-ranked Benton on Friday. Sylvan Hills is traditionally a team who steadily improves throughout the year, a fact not lost on Clark.
“They look better to me than last year,” Clark said. “They have more weapons on offense, their defense runs and tackles really well. Benton, they got mercy ruled, but they were up 7-0 halfway through the second quarter and then the wheels kind of fell off. Offensively, they have a bigger offensive line. Those guys will get after you. They’ve got athletes all over the field, and have a couple of tailbacks that are really good. You can see the potential in how close they are.”
Kickoff at Lions Stadium is set for 7 pm on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.