defense

Searcy’s defense drags down a Sheridan ball carrier during the Lions’ 49-40 shootout victory over the Yellowjackets in their vital 6A-East Conference opener on the road.

 Jessica Moore | special to the Citizen

The Searcy Lions started off their 6A-East Conference schedule with a vital road victory over Sheridan in a 49-40 shootout on Friday.

The Lions (2-0, 1-1 conf.) accumulated over 600 yards of offense as the defense had to make halftime adjustments to account for the Yellowjackets’ wide-open passing game. The host team put up four touchdowns in the first half, all off of long balls. Searcy went into halftime tied with the ‘Jackets 28-28, and made a key defensive stop early in the third quarter to set the tone for the remainder.

