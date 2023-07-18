The Searcy Lions fared the best out of all the local teams competing in the Sonic Air Raid 7-on-7 tournament over the weekend at Harding University. The Lions ended up third place, losing to eventual runner-up Bryant in the semifinal round.

The Lions opened up tournament play on Friday morning with a thrilling 33-32 victory over Benton, Louisiana before taking the first of two losses to the Hornets in another close decision, 17-15. Searcy then lost to Maumelle before rebounding with a 34-9 win over Marion JV. They ended the day with a 16-13 loss to Conway JV but their overall record was still good enough to qualify for the championship bracket on Saturday.

