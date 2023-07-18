The Searcy Lions fared the best out of all the local teams competing in the Sonic Air Raid 7-on-7 tournament over the weekend at Harding University. The Lions ended up third place, losing to eventual runner-up Bryant in the semifinal round.
The Lions opened up tournament play on Friday morning with a thrilling 33-32 victory over Benton, Louisiana before taking the first of two losses to the Hornets in another close decision, 17-15. Searcy then lost to Maumelle before rebounding with a 34-9 win over Marion JV. They ended the day with a 16-13 loss to Conway JV but their overall record was still good enough to qualify for the championship bracket on Saturday.
The Lions rebounded from an early Saturday loss to Harrison which sent them to the bottom half of the bracket. From there, they avenged their Friday loss to Conway JV 16-7 before edging out Columbia Academy in another thriller, 19-18. In the next round, Searcy once again defeated the Benton, Louisiana team 18-13, and avenged another loss in the quarterfinals, this time to Maumelle 22-18. The incredible comeback run ended in the semis when Bryant prevailed 26-15.
“We had to play our way out of the losers’ bracket,” Lions head coach Zak Clark said. “It was a crazy day, fun day. First of all, I’m real proud of our kids and how they competed. It was a good weekend – I’m very encouraged by how we played, especially after getting into the losers’ bracket. We had some guys out on vacation, so we had to bring up some young guys.”
Clark also noted that the close proximity that did not require travel for his team was also a positive.
“Harding Academy did a great job of putting the tournament,” Clark said. “Harding allowing us to use their facilities, particularly the indoor, was so nice. I’ve been playing 7-on-7 for a long time, and that was as organized and well run tournament as I’ve seen. Everything was on time, the communication was good. Both fields were within close walking distance. It was a good experience, good tournament.”
In all, the Lions played 13 games, including five-consecutive games with no break on Saturday afternoon during the tournament’s final stretch. The last push of the tournament understandably brought up conditioning issues for many teams in the heat and high humidity, including Searcy.
“Everybody we took who was there did something positive,” Clark said. “That’s a lot of fun. Every receiver caught a ball and contributed, and defensively, I don’t think we’ve had an interception in a 7-on-7 game in two years, and we had seven or eight over the weekend. That’s encouraging, I feel like we’re making progress. The biggest takeaway for me is, you don’t win five times back to back without some competitive kids.”
Incoming senior quarterback Tyler Strickland also had a strong showing at the tournament for the Lions. Strickland is a scrambling-type quarterback, making the pure passing of the 7-on-7 format a bit foreign to his style. Clark said Strickland’s ability to adapt to different competitive situations enabled him to excel over the course of the two-day tournament.
“He obviously played very well,” Clark said. “Being a returning starter, we expect him to play well. I know he impressed Harding. Tyler even had to play some safety. He’s a very athletic kid. Offensively, Wade Moore was our leading receiver. Cooper Jones, a sophomore, was probably our second leading receiver. He’s solidified himself as a starter. Peyton Taylor caught the ball well, and then Johnny Bell, our backup quarterback, had to move to tight end, and he could factor into the mix at tight end. Defensively, I felt like we got better as the tournament went on, and that was by far our best showing in 7-on-7 since I’ve been here.”
