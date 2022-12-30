BEEBE — The first two rounds of tournament play saw mixed results for the Searcy Lions after a thrilling 54-50 first-round victory over Harding Academy on Wednesday followed by a disappointing 59-41 loss to Vilonia in Thursday’s semifinal game at the Badger Holiday Classic.
The Lions (9-5) led most of the way against their crosstown rival, and withstood a final push from the Wildcats in the last five minutes of the game. It was not a typical atmosphere for a first-round game of an invitational tournament in the middle of a weekday as both schools brought their entire fan bases, including large student sections.
Isaiah Carlos and Jayden Duffy did most of the heavy lifting for Searcy in the second half. Carlos drained a three-pointer and then got his own rebound for an inside basket at the 6:12 mark of the third quarter to push the Lions’ advantage to 37-31. Later in the third, Duffy hit one off the glass to give Searcy a 43-33 lead, and struck again with 1:18 remaining in the third.
Harding Academy cut it back down to a two-possession game late in the fourth, but Carlos made a layup with 3:13 left to play to make it 50-44, and Duffy’s free throws in the final 10 seconds sealed it for the Lions to advance them to the semis on Thursday.
“It’s not your run-of-the-mill invitational tournament game where the gym is empty,” Lions head coach Wayne Herren said. “I really thought we had a great atmosphere. Our kids showed up, their kids showed up. I don’t know when the last time was that we played, but it was a great atmosphere and great environment. The kids responded. I thought we did a good job throughout the game of covering their guys. Coming in, it was kind of an unknown because they have only played a couple of games.”
Though the Thursday loss to Vilonia was a letdown, the Lions have been playing at a high level since entering the Lyon College tournament at the beginning of the month. Herron noted that Beebe’s gym is a bit unforgiving to the Lions when it comes to outside shooting.
“We played a lot of people today,” Herren said after the Vilonia game. “I thought my young guys came in and gave us a little energy, but we just struggled to score. We’ve played three games in this gym now, and for whatever reason, we’re just struggling to hit outside shots. We’ll come back tomorrow refocused and try to start another winning streak.”
The Lions went on to play host Beebe in the third-place game Friday evening after our deadlines.
Lady Lions
The Searcy Lady Lions were not as fortunate as their counterparts as they fell to Harding Academy 44-40 in the opening round of the Badger Holiday Classic on Wednesday. Searcy then went on to beat a depleted Earle team in a 53-6 victory in the consolation round on Thursday morning.
The Lions-Wildcats matchup meant much more than a typical first-round tournament game as both schools packed the bleachers with fans, and the two student sections were forced to share the same space in the west end of the gymnasium due to the layout. Lions fans took the left side and HA fans filled up the right side of the designated student section with a narrow one-foot gap between the opposing schools’ kids.
Harding went up by as many as 14 early in the fourth, but the Lady Lions slowly worked their way back into the game and cut it to 43-40 with 1:56 remaining following an and-one from freshman guard Chip Johnson.
Against Harding, junior Sara McCain led with 10 points with 8 each for Johnson and London Flowers. Sophomore Cadence Pettis led in rebounding with a game-high 14 boards. Johnson led in the victory over Earle with 12 points while McCain had 8 points and Pettis finished with 5 points for Searcy. In a rare fun-fact stat, every member of the Lady Lions’ roster had a score to their credit.
McCain also led the Lady Lions with 15 points in a 52-35 victory over Wynne on Friday in the final day of tournament play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.