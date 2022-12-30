mead

Searcy sophomore guard Trentyn Mead drives the lane against Harding Academy during the Lions’ 54-50 victory in the local rivalry game and first-round tournament matchup in Beebe Wednesday.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

BEEBE — The first two rounds of tournament play saw mixed results for the Searcy Lions after a thrilling 54-50 first-round victory over Harding Academy on Wednesday followed by a disappointing 59-41 loss to Vilonia in Thursday’s semifinal game at the Badger Holiday Classic.

The Lions (9-5) led most of the way against their crosstown rival, and withstood a final push from the Wildcats in the last five minutes of the game. It was not a typical atmosphere for a first-round game of an invitational tournament in the middle of a weekday as both schools brought their entire fan bases, including large student sections.

